Aussie star back on top of the world after rough run

What it meant to Rohan Dennis to defend his time trial world championship wasn't so much written on his face as he crossed the finish line in Yorkshire but on the tears streaming down the cheeks of his wife who was waiting for him at the end.

Wearing a 'Team Dennis' cap, Melissa Dennis could hold their one-year-old son but could not hold back her tears after watching him obliterate the field to become the first Australian in 15 years to win back-to-back rainbow jerseys.

Last year's win was special because it was the breakthrough but this year was sweet because for the past two months Dennis had trained alone, at home in Andorra, after he dramatically walked out on the Tour de France mid-stage in July and was written off by some in the cycling world as physically and mentally cooked.

The mind of a professional cyclist can go to some strange places with endless hours of thinking time on the open road, but all Dennis could think about was getting to Yorkshire and proving them all wrong.

On Wednesday it culminated with him channelling that determination into powering through 54km in 1 hour 5mins 5 secs to win by 1:08 from Belgian Remco Evenpoel and Italian Fillippo Ganna.

"It didn't go without a lot of preparation, a lot of time at home, a lot of work on my head to get myself mentally prepared for today," Dennis said.

"It's been a lot tougher than what it looked out there for me, there are a lot of people to thank and it's just good to repay them on the day when it really matters.

Rohan Dennis proved plenty of people wrong.

"It's been a tough year, obviously there's been a lot of talk since the Tour de France about what I'm doing, but it was really special to back up this year, it really meant a lot to come here in the best possible shape and defend this title to show that look I haven't hung the bike up, I'm still here to race, I'm still here to win and I've still got more to give in this sport."

His preparation was far from conventional. Dennis was supposed to ride the Vuelta a Espana earlier this month but he was pulled from his team Bahrain-Merida's line-up a fortnight before the start, forcing him to continue training on his own.

He deleted his Twitter account following a backlash to leaving the Tour de France without explanation and worked daily with his sports psychologist for two weeks leading into Wednesday's race.

"Mentally I have days where it's hard but I still believe I can win," Dennis told News Corp Australia earlier this month.

"It's more of a mental battle because all I've got is training. I don't have any racing to push me where I would have had goals to target at the Vuelta."

Australian cycling great Robbie McEwen didn't even have Dennis in his top four at the start of the day, such were the question marks hanging over the defending champion.

But Dennis' response could not have been more emphatic. He punished the field mercilessly, cornering his bike with a reckless abandon that could have brought it all undone with one wrong move or over correction.

But this was a man on a mission - to the world and to himself.

Just hours before he took to the course in Yorkshire, Dennis posted a photo of him and his son on Instagram with the words "what really matters".

Throughout this whole ordeal in the past two months, fatherhood and family has helped him maintain perspective on life off the bike.

But he never doubted himself on it, and with Tokyo 2020 now firmly on the horizon, the rest of the world should do so at its own peril.

