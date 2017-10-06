Aussie rules player matter in court over alleged head kick

A ROSEWOOD teenager charged after an Aussie Rules player was allegedly kicked in the head during a game in Ipswich last month has had his matter mentioned in court.
Liam Nantkita Tudor, 19, is charged with a count of assault occasioning bodily harm after Redcliffe Tigers player Josiah Dantel was kicked after a scuffle during a game with Ipswich Eagles.
The incident happened during the senior reserves semi-final clash at Limestone Park.
Tudor is out on bail and the matter will next be mentioned on October 27.