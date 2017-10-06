33°
Aussie rules player matter in court over alleged head kick

Liam Nantkita Tudor, 19, (centre) is charged with out count of assault occasioning bodily harm.
Liam Nantkita Tudor, 19, (centre) is charged with out count of assault occasioning bodily harm. Rob Williams
Emma Clarke
A ROSEWOOD teenager charged after an Aussie Rules player was allegedly kicked in the head during a game in Ipswich last month has had his matter mentioned in court. 

Liam Nantkita Tudor, 19, is charged with a count of assault occasioning bodily harm after Redcliffe Tigers player Josiah Dantel was kicked after a scuffle during a game with Ipswich Eagles.

The incident happened during the senior reserves semi-final clash at Limestone Park.

Tudor is out on bail and the matter will next be mentioned on October 27.

Ipswich Queensland Times
