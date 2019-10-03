Aussie rock legends reunite for massive regional tour

COMING SOON: Australian rock band You Am I are embarking on a new Australian tour.

TWO of Australia's most loved rock bands will team up for a massive joint tour which includes a stopover in Ipswich later this month.

After dominating radio countdowns in the '90s, rockers from You Am I and Jebediah will once again wow audiences with their greatest hits at The Racehorse Hotel on Thursday, October 17.

You Am I are considered royalty in the Australian music industry, with 31 ARIA nominations and 10 wins, three number one records, as well as two platinum and three gold records.

With hit songs such as Purple Sneakers and Berlin Chair, they have fans all over the world.

You Am I drummer Russell "Rusty" Hopkinson said he still felt "incredibly blessed to rock out on stage".

"We never expected to be around for 30 years, but we still enjoy playing now as much as we did in the beginning," he said.

"We are very lucky we still have crowds of people who still want to come and see us.

"We just keep playing and trying to be a good rock and roll band. We never want to let ourselves down, let alone the people who are watching."

Fresh from a European tour where they played in cities such as Hamburg, Dublin and London, Rusty said he was looking forward to reconnecting with fans across regional Australia.

"Playing in Europe was a blast, and we always have a lot of fun when we go there, but we are looking forward to playing in Ipswich," he said.

"Ipswich is a really cool city.

"I played there many years ago at the Royal Mail in Goodna, so I am looking forward to coming back."

Australian band Jebediah are embarking on a new Australian tour. Contributed

With no signs of slowing down, Rusty said the band aim to carry on into the future.

"In 20 years' time, we want people to say 'we saw that band'. That's something we really aspire to," he said.

"We are starting to get a lot of the younger generation coming to our shows.

"Perhaps they are there because of their parents, or they heard us on the radio, but we still find that inspiring to continue."

Joining You Am I on stage is Jebediah, who have also had a string of hits over six albums.

More than two decades after they first stumbled on stage in shorts, sneakers, blue hair, dimples and smirks, Jebediah have a devout fan base.

"Both bands energise each other, and when we are playing together, it's such a great atmosphere," Rusty said.

"They are really good mates and we are excited to be touring with them."

Catch You Am I and Jebediah at The Racehorse Hotel on October 17, with doors opening at 8pm.

Tickets are $55.10 each and can be purchased online at www.oztix.com.au.