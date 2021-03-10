Menu
An expatriate investment banker has been revealed as buyer of Jeffrey ­Epstein’s New York townhouse, which sold for $US37 million less than it’s listing price.
Property

Aussie revealed as buyer of ­Epstein’s New York townhouse

by Jonathan Chancellor
23rd Mar 2021 12:49 PM

It was expatriate investment banker Michael Daffey who was the $US51 million buyer of Jeffrey ­Epstein's Upper East Side, New York townhouse, for somewhat less than its $US88 million list price.

Billed as the recently ­retired Goldman Sachs executive, Daffey was a junior hiring in the late 1980s by veteran operative Steve Rawlinson at McIntosh Hamson Hoare Govett.

Having grown up in New York, he was nicknamed The Yank by the other option dealers.

He resided in the Connaught on Sydney's Liverpool St, renting from Bill Hayden, the then governor-general. The 54-year-old Melbourne born Daffey joined Goldman in 1994 in Hong Kong from McIntosh.

He and wife Blake will offload their $29.5 million Nobo penthouse, the NY Post's Gimme Shelter column reported, after renovating ­Epstein's home both "spiritually and physically".

Daffey was singled out for praise in the 2012 book of the disgruntled banker Greg Smith, 'Why I left Goldman Sachs' when dubbed the bank's "moral hero". He reportedly made a fortune on Bitcoin.

