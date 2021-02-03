Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Aussie punter wins entire $30m lotto prize

by Evin Priest
3rd Feb 2021 7:18 AM

 

A Western Australian has hit the jackpot in Oz Lotto overnight, claiming a $30 million winning ticket in division one.

The $30 million prize was won by a single ticket in Draw 1407 on Tuesday and it is the state's largest single lotto win in five years.

The winner is yet to be revealed but the ticket was purchased in WA. The lucky punter's numbers were 26 - 17 - 16 - 3 - 44 - 14 - 42, while the supplementary numbers were 37 and 38.

A further 68,572 WA players also picked up a prize in Tuesday night's draw.

There have now been 10 division one winners in WA this year who have shared in almost $41 million worth of prizes.

However, Lotterywest's head office is closed to the public due to COVID-19 safety practices and the state's current lockdown.

Originally published as Aussie punter wins entire $30m lotto prize

More Stories

editors picks money oz lotto wagering winner winnings

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Blacked out’: Dad accused of terrifying attack

        Premium Content ‘Blacked out’: Dad accused of terrifying attack

        Crime The man is accused of repeatedly stabbing a knife into the mattress beside a frightened child in terrifying scenes

        Retail worker uses lost card, blames victim for loss

        Premium Content Retail worker uses lost card, blames victim for loss

        Crime “It was spur of the moment and out of character,'' her lawyer said

        • 3rd Feb 2021 6:00 AM
        Teen’s text threats to protect mum lands court date, fine

        Premium Content Teen’s text threats to protect mum lands court date, fine

        Crime A teenager has tried to protect his mum, but in the process, landed himself a court...

        • 3rd Feb 2021 6:00 AM
        Revealed: Why Qld is the stolen vehicle capital of Australia

        Premium Content Revealed: Why Qld is the stolen vehicle capital of Australia

        Crime Children responsible for half of all Queensland car robberies