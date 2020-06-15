Aussie on China’s death row a TV star

Friends of Karm Gillespie were shocked at his death sentence but said it explained his disappearance seven years ago.

The Australian man sentenced to death in China for drug smuggling is a former TV and stage actor on hit TV series Blue Heelers whose friends thought had mysteriously vanished seven years ago.

Karm Gillespie, who also appeared on The Man From Snowy River and was an investment scheme entrepreneur, is facing the firing squad for having 7.5kg of methamphetamines in his luggage.

Around the time he was arrested in 2013 attempting to leave China, friends began posting on Facebook for him to contact them.

The 56-year-old's death sentence passed by Chinese authorities last week has shocked fellow graduates of Gillespie's of a scheme called Wealth Dynamics.

It was founded by Bali-based "futurist" Roger James Hamilton, who has become a multi-millionaire selling the scheme, and who informed his followers on Sunday via Facebook of Gillespie's death sentence.

Acolytes of the scheme posted on Facebook how saddened they were, but that it explained why he had suddenly vanished.

Gillespie, who previously was involved in schemes called Ample Wealth Global and Authentic Education, also boasted on Facebook before he disappeared about possibly buying a $500,000 Aston Martin.

A photo posted online shows Karm Gilespie, in a red shirt, graduating from his WD Masters seven years ago. Soon after, Karm disappeared, one woman posted on Twitter.

Les Gordon posted on Facebook: "Oh this is just too sad. Now we know what happened to Karm after we were looking for him at those meetings … Who could possibly imagine what he was and is going through?"

One friend claimed online that Gillespie had been "set up" and the drugs were planted in his luggage.

"Knowing Karm and knowing the love he had for his children, this is not a man that deserves to lose his life," a friend posted on Twitter.

A Banjo Paterson poetry fanatic, Gillespie is originally from rural Victoria.

On social media, he describes himself as a property developer and entrepreneur.

He has taught poetry and drama in schools, with Victoria's Scotch College writing in 2013 about "Karm Gillespie's ability to mesmerise the Year 8s with his interpretation of Banjo Paterson's works".

Before his arrest in China, Gillespie was also a member of a group called Climate Technology Research.

On a now deleted LinkedIn page, Gillespie's profile says he was setting up a holiday retreat in Hua Hin, a seaside resort in southern Thailand and had a new business called Act Your Life.

The profile says: "Some Powerful Changes are in play in my world.

"I am still flowing along with several Property Development Projects.

"Most importantly is … my work as a Wealth Dynamics Coach in personal and enterprise growth and Business Entrepreneurship has now combined with my 20 years of Acting and Performance."

The premise of Act Your Life was to teach people to "act the role they were really born to".

"I believe that if each of us is inspired to be the best we can, to create wealth through living a purposeful life, we can use some of that 'material power' to allow our own 'spirited' energy to flow to make the world a better place."

Gillespie was arrested with the drugs in his check-in luggage while attempting to board an international flight from Baiyun Airport in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

After the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court sentenced him to death last week, it also ordered all of Gillespie's personal property be confiscated.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) is providing consular assistance to Gillespie, saying it was "deeply saddened to hear of the verdict made in his case".

"Australia opposes the death penalty, in all circumstances for all people. We support the universal abolition of the death penalty," DFAT spokesperson said in a statement.

"(We) are committed to pursuing this goal through all the avenues available to us."

China customarily imposes the death penalty for commercial drug supply and carried out executions by firing squad of a Japanese man in 2014, a Philippines woman in 2013 and a British man in 2009.

Dual national Australian and New Zealander Peter Gardner is awaiting sentencing after allegedly attempting to smuggle methamphetamine out of Baiyun Airport in 2014.

Gardner was arrested with his Australian girlfriend, Kalynda Davis, allegedly carrying over 30kg of ice in luggage sealed with superglue.

Davis, the daughter of a retired NSW policeman, was later released without charge following intervention by then Foreign Affairs minister Julie Bishop.

