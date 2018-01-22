Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifestyle

Aussie Nando’s stores infested with rats

The Nando's Restaurant in Lake Street, Northbridge.
The Nando's Restaurant in Lake Street, Northbridge.
by Rebecca Sullivan

FAST food chain Nando's has been fined more than $40,000 and told to clean up its act after health inspectors found rats and dirty, unhygienic kitchens in two West Australian stores.

The Northbridge and at Belmont Forum stores were found to have violated the WA Department of Health's food standards guidelines, The West Australian reports.

According to the paper, a City of Perth officer found the Northbridge store had failed to "take all practicable measures to eradicate and prevent pests entering the food premises".

Filthy equipment at the Nando’s Restaurant in Lake Street, Northbridge.
Filthy equipment at the Nando’s Restaurant in Lake Street, Northbridge.

It also "failed to maintain food premises ... and equipment to a standard of cleanliness" and was fined $20,000, as well as costs of $1745.50.

The floor of the Nando’s store in Northbridge.
The floor of the Nando’s store in Northbridge.

"Rat activity complaint. Extremely high rodent activity present. Cleaning and adequate pest control required," the inspector's audit found.

The store in the Belmont Forum Shopping Centre in Cloverdale was issued with the same fine to failing to maintain adequate hygiene standards.

A picture taken by a council health inspector of hygiene failures and filthy equipment at Nando’s Restaurant at Belmont Forum Shopping Centre.
A picture taken by a council health inspector of hygiene failures and filthy equipment at Nando’s Restaurant at Belmont Forum Shopping Centre.

A Nando's spokeswoman said company was "obviously very disappointed with these convictions" and said the food safety issues were "immediately rectified".

Some of the equipment at the Nando’s Restaurant at the Belmont Forum.
Some of the equipment at the Nando’s Restaurant at the Belmont Forum.

"In the last 16 months we have implemented and maintained a number of measures to ensure ongoing compliance," she said. "This has included the retraining of management and staff so they fully understand our food safety practices and follow the approved Nando's cleaning and maintenance guidelines and requirements.

"We have also increased this focus across our other restaurants to remove likelihood of re-occurrence."

Related Items

Topics:  infested nandos rats store western australia

News Corp Australia
Queensland highway closed after truck fire

Queensland highway closed after truck fire

A SOUTHEAST Queensland highway was closed in both directions after a driver lost control of a semi-trailer and it burst into flames this afternoon.

Driver forgot to get licence because it "slipped" his mind

Police conduct a traffic blitz near the Big Pineapple to set the tone for the school holiday period. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Unlicensed man fined

No more junk for expanding Ipswich dump

The original proposal was to increase the height of the construction and development landfill which included building material like bricks and cement.

'Nuisance' landfill plan refused

Storms, rain could take sting out of Australia Day heat

Australia day 2017 at the Gladstone Pony Club.

Ipswich residents shouldn't rule out hearing the odd rumble

Local Partners

BIZARRE: Woman creates turkey dinner using just her mouth

AFTER hearing of the numerous injuries that have occurred while cooking, an Aussie film maker has shot a cooking tutorial where the only utensil is a mouth.

First name revealed for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here

Isuzu D-MAX will be in the middle of the reality TV action this year.

Series four name revealed ahead of program launch.

Massive snake kills 6-day-old baby goat on farm

A carpet python has killed a baby goat at a Northern Rivers hobby farm.

Don't joke about living with a python (warning: Distressing image)

BMW X2 continues the crossbreed revolution

The BMW X2 is scheduled to reach showrooms during March priced from $55,900.

New BMW X2 forecast to arrive in showrooms by March.

Incredible drone footage of Byron Bay, Gold Coast

A shot from the stunning video. Credit: @LukesDroneEdits

"I basically go out exploring and I film it.”

Lucrative Disney job everyone wants

Working as a server at the mysterious Club 33 at Disney theme parks is one of the most sought-after jobs in the company. Picture: Angela Saurine

Workers and their families and friends reveal best jobs

Three generations behind new Ipswich fashion venture

Jordan Hewitt designers Marlene Millers, Josephine Garner and Dee Holledge.

The dresses are designed with all body shapes in mind