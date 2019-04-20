Aussie Minjee Lee sitting pretty at LPGA event in Hawaii

Minjee Lee gets ready to tee off on the first hole during the third round of the LPGA Tour's Lotte Championship in Kapolei, Hawaii. Picture: Craig T Kojima/Honolulu Star-Advertiser/AP

AUSTRALIA'S Minjee Lee moved to just one shot off the lead at the LPGA's Lotte Championship in Hawaii after a third-round two-under par 70 left her equal third on 13 under, behind Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda.

Having produced a 67 and 66 in her opening two rounds, Lee earned an eagle on the par-five Ko Olina course but failed to hit any birdies.

The 22-year-old Perth native nevertheless remains firmly in the hunt for the title in Hawaii, having won the event in 2016.

"It was pretty hard out there ... the wind was really gusty and the pin placements were pretty hard for the wind direction we had," Lee said.

Canadian Henderson and American Korda sit on 14 under after the former's three-under 69 and the latter's one-under par 71.

"There are still 18 more holes left and a lot can happen ... the weather is unpredictable. The wind swirls and gusts, so it'll be an interesting day - we're all going to be fighting," Korda said.

The 21-year-old Henderson, the defending Ko Olina champion, is trying to match Sandra Post record for LPGA Tour victories by a Canadian, eight.

Alongside Lee in third is second-round leader Eun-Hee Ji. The South Korean shot a disappointing third-round two-over par 74.

Thai star Ariya Jutanugarn is another shot behind in fifth.

Among the other Australians, Hannah Green is tied for 21st on five-under overall, while the remainder failed to make the halfway cut.

