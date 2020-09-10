Menu
An Australian has been arrested in Bali over drugs crimes - just days after a West Australian man was arrested for allegedly being a drugs courier for just $20.
Crime

Aussie man arrested in Bali over drugs

by Ondy Harvard
10th Sep 2020 8:03 PM
Another Aussie has been detained in Bali on narcotics crimes.

Davy Shane Cristian, 46 of the Perth suburb of Subiaco, has been apprehended by Indonesian

police who allege they seized a small amount of drugs in his villa north of the trendy Canggu

area.

Police believe the man was in possession of 0.19 grams of marijuana, a small plastic baggie

containing 0.42 grams of a purple powder - a substance believed to be ecstasy as well as a

bong.

If found guilty under Indonesia's harsh drugs laws, Cristian could face a maximum sentence of 12 years in prison.

The raid took place in Cristian's villa in the lush and exclusive Papuan district in Tabanan, which is in the northern hills of west Bali.

Davy Shane Cristian. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro
"Police found a plastic clip containing purple powder suspected as being ecstasy and in a wardrobe police found a paper rolled with leaves and seed that is suspected of containing marijuana. There was also equipment that can be used as a bong for inhaling smoke from marijuana and to inhale meth," said Deputy of Narcotic directorate Puti Yuni Setiawan.

"Yes, he is Australian but his status is not as a suspect yet because we are still waiting for the result of his urine test," Mr Setiawan said.

The bust comes just days after another Western Australian man, Aaron Wayne Coyle, was arrested for allegedly being a drugs courier for just $20.

He too faces a maximum sentence of 12 years for allegedly possessing 1.2 grams of methamphetamine if found guilty.

Police said that Coyle, 46 of Dunsborough, was acting as a drug courier in the Seminyak area for Brit Callum Park, who was also arrested and accused of possession of 11 grams of meth and 15 ecstasy pills.

Originally published as Aussie man arrested in Bali over drugs

Evidence used to arrest Mr Cristian. Picture: Lukman S. Bintoro
