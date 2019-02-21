Aussie legend to bring his sound to Civic Centre

VISITING: Ian Moss will be bringing his show to Ipswich this March.

ONE of Australia's most respected and iconic musicians is set to perform at here next month.

Ian Moss, known as lead guitarist for the band Cold Chisel, and hit songs from his solo career such as Tucker's Daughter, will be bringing his unforgettable sounds and lyrics to the Ipswich Civic Centre on Friday, March 29.

Armed with his acoustic guitar, Moss will take fans on a music journey back through time as he relives his biggest hits.

Born and raised in Alice Springs, Ian started playing guitar in local teenage bands but moved to Adelaide after failing one of his high school years, planning to repeat it in the big city.

Fate intervened when he answered an advertisement in a shop window in 1973 for a guitarist for a band. That band was Cold Chisel.

He also went on to have a successful solo career. Moss has released five studio albums: Matchbook, Worlds Away, Petrol Head, Let's all Get Together and Soul on West 53rd.

His multi-platinum, ARIA Award-winning solo debut album, Matchbox, featured songs such as Tucker's Daughter, Telephone Booth, Out of the Fire and Pretty Face. They are among many of his hits played at pubs and hotels right across the country for the past 30 years.

Tickets for his performance are $60 and can be bought at www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au.