Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jack Miller and Alex Rins celebrate on the podium. Picture: AP
Jack Miller and Alex Rins celebrate on the podium. Picture: AP
Motor Sports

‘Lost my voice’: Aussie breaks podium drought

by Ian Royall
15th Apr 2019 10:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Aussie Ducati star Jack Miller scored his first podium result in almost three years, grabbing third place behind Suzuki's Alex Rins in an incident-packed American MotoGP at Austin, Texas.

Rins secured his debut victory, slipping past Yamaha great Valentino Rossi in the closing laps.

The Spaniard became the first rider to win at the circuit in all three categories, and it was Suzuki's first triumph since 2016 at Silverstone.

Miller's soft-tyre choice meant he lost grip as the race progressed and held on from a fast-finishing Andrea Dovizioso.

 

Jack Miller flies in Austin, Texas. Picture: Getty
Jack Miller flies in Austin, Texas. Picture: Getty

 

"I got pretty excited and I've lost my voice again,'' Miller said after the race.

"We kept chipping away and got a bit lucky today.''

The race opened up after defending champion Marc Marquez squandered a large lead, sliding off his factory Honda at Turn 12 with 12 laps to go.

Marquez was chasing his seventh straight MotoGP win at the circuit.

It was a miserable day for Honda with Cal Crutchlow and Jorge Lorenzo also failing to finish.

Dovizioso leads the championship after salvaging fourth place from 13th on the grid.

The Italian Ducati rider heads the title race with 54 points from Rossi (51), Rins (49) and Marquez (45). Miller is sixth on 29 points.

In Moto2, Australian Remy Gardner finished 11th after starting from 18th on the grid. Swiss rider Thomas Luthi won from Marcel Schrotter and Jorge Navaro.

Gardner is now fourth in the championship which is led by Lorenzo Baldassarri.

MOTOGP - Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas.

1 Alex RINS (Suzuki) SPA

2 Valentino ROSSI (Yamaha) ITA

3 Jack MILLER (Ducati) AUS

More Stories

alex rins jack miller motogp valentino rossi
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Toxicology, Facebook delay in 'body in freezer' case

    premium_icon Toxicology, Facebook delay in 'body in freezer' case

    Crime David Thornton's decomposing remains were found buried in a backyard near Ipswich.

    • 15th Apr 2019 10:27 AM
    Mystery remains over possible target for bombs

    premium_icon Mystery remains over possible target for bombs

    Crime EXCLUSIVE: It is not known what threat, if any, they posed that day

    Ipswich 'bombers' walk to freedom

    premium_icon Ipswich 'bombers' walk to freedom

    Crime EXCLUSIVE: Judge casts doubt over Easter tale

    Where are the highest number of single men and women?

    premium_icon Where are the highest number of single men and women?

    News Are you searching for that special connection?