Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Aussie hospital workers contract virus

by Megan Palin
7th Apr 2020 5:11 AM

 

Two Australian health workers have tested positive for coronavirus as the hospital they work in desperately tries to track down everyone they've recently had contact with.

Chief Medical Officer Tony Lawler confirmed overnight that two staff members from Tasmania's West Regional Hospital have contracted the virus. It takes the total number of employees confirmed to have the virus to five. An inpatient has also previously tested positive.

An Outbreak Management Team is already identifying and contacting any person who has had close contact with either of these two staff and will ensure necessary actions are taken, Prof Lawler said in a written statement.

coronaviruspromo

"If any staff member or patient is determined to be a close contact of these cases, they will be contacted and advised of what action they need to take.

"While it may be necessary for other staff and patients to be tested for coronavirus, this will occur as investigations progress.

"We will assess and test any staff member who is symptomatic and any patient who is symptomatic and determined to be at risk of coronavirus.

"We acknowledge the current situation is creating concern, both for staff and for the community.

"We are taking every action in accordance with best advice to ensure possible contacts are identified as quickly as possible.

"The safety of our patients and our dedicated staff remain our highest priority, and there may be some disruption to normal hospital operations while our investigation continues.

The Tasmanian Health Service last night closed the NWRH and the Mersey Community Hospital to visitors, with exceptions only to be granted on compassionate grounds.

Ambulance Tasmania will transport any emergency patients from the Devonport region to Launceston General Hospital, as a temporary measure to reduce the workload on the NWRH whilst staff are managing the current outbreak, the statement read.

More Stories

Show More

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Child sex offender’s sick request of girl he called his ‘queen’

        premium_icon Child sex offender’s sick request of girl he called his...

        News A child sex offender asked a 13-year-old girl he called his “queen” to send explicit videos of herself in exchange for education money, a court has been told.

        New Ipswich council expected to be sworn in on Thursday

        premium_icon New Ipswich council expected to be sworn in on Thursday

        News The new Ipswich City Council is expected to be sworn in on Thursday.

        New Ipswich councillor will fight for transparency

        premium_icon New Ipswich councillor will fight for transparency

        Council News She claimed a commanding win in her division

        Miracle cop returns to work after near-death experience

        premium_icon Miracle cop returns to work after near-death experience

        News 'I've been looking forward to this moment for 18 months'