Evonne Goolagong Cawley is bringing her terrific Indigenous program back to Ipswich.
Tennis

Aussie great returns to inspire more kids to follow Ash

18th Jun 2019 2:05 PM

TENNIS: The next Ash Barty could be honing their skills at the George Alder Tennis Centre on Friday, when Aussie tennis great Evonne Goolagong Cawley visits the city.

The Evonne Goolagong Foundation is hosting a free Indigenous Tennis Come and Try Day from 10am-2pm at the One Mile tennis venue.

The day is for Indigenous children aged between 5-15 who would like to have a fun day learning to play.

Advanced young players can also attend.

Fresh from Ipswich ace Barty's French Open win, Goolagong will be returning to Ipswich, having run similar successful programs in the past.

She encourages Indigenous kids to be role models in their community, to eat healthy and be physically active.

The 1971 and 1980 Wimbledon champion will give an inspiring talk about her life growing up and achieving her dreams.

Tennis racquets will be provided for the kids to use for the day if they don't have any.

A free healthy lunch and bottles of water will be offered for the children, as well as free signed shirts and drink bottles.

The Evonne Goolagong Foundation runs the Australia wide and incentive based Dream, Believe, Learn, Achieve Programme. It is supported by the Australian Government, which promotes and helps provide better health and education for young Indigenous Australians.

It champions this through improved diet and exercise using the sport of tennis, promoting staying in school through year 12 and beyond and helps provide better education through mentored school scholarships and offers assisted job placement.

Kids identified with special talent can progress to development camps at state and national level or secure a scholarship.

Kids interested in attending on Friday can call or email to register, through their school or family.

RSVP at a.leidig@evonnegoolagongfoundation.org.au

ash barty evonne goolagong evonne goolagong foundation george alder tennis centre indigenous kids
Ipswich Queensland Times

