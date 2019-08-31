Aussie girl’s TV dream comes true

Dayleni Drike Sanchez looks comfortable in the hot seat at Channel 10’s Pyrmont, Sydney, studio. Picture: Richard Dobson

She's Australia's best kids newsreader who beat out hundreds of kids to score a gig alongside some of the country's top panellists on Studio 10.

The overly-confident Dayleni Drike Sanchez, 8, from Merrylands in NSW, was chosen by Channel 10 and Kidsnews.com.au to read the news today with new pals Natarsha Belling and Sarah Harris.

And like any news presenter, she was calm, professional and determined to deliver her stories to excited kids and families.

Studio 10’s Sarah Harris and Dayleni Drike Sanchez. Picture: Richard Dobson

"It's every child's dream to be on television and I'm so thrilled with my performance," she said.

"I wasn't nervous at all."

To Dayleni's mum Clara, seeing her daughter work on a project that explored her love for reading and public speaking, was a no-brainer.

"She rehearses her lines only twice before making a speech. Dayleni tells me that if she practices more than that, it won't feel 'natural'," Ms Drike Sanchez said.

With a TV news gig now under her belt, Dayleni said she hopes to become a news presenter in the future.

Dayleni was calm and professional. Picture: Richard Dobson

To that end, budding newsreaders and their families can grab a bonus limited-edition newspaper mini when they buy their state News Corp Australia newspaper at any Coles supermarket this weekend.

Coles and Kidsnews.com.au are giving away the special 12-page newspaper mini - with stories about flying cars, new planets and the highest motorbike backflip ever recorded - as part of the supermarket's hugely popular Little Shop 2 promotion.

A limit of one bonus newspaper mini applies for every newspaper bought, with a maximum of five minis a transaction, excluding Coles Online and Coles Express.