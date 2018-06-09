Germaine Greer’s cruel Beyoncé sledge

Germaine Greer has slammed Beyonce, accusing her of making ‘sexual display’ part of her job. Picture: AFP Photo/Timothy A Clary

Germaine Greer has slammed Beyonce, accusing her of making ‘sexual display’ part of her job. Picture: AFP Photo/Timothy A Clary

OUTSPOKEN feminist Germaine Greer has launched a foul-mouthed rant at Beyoncé over her racy onstage gear.

The 79-year-old Aussie author - who also blasted "virtually naked" sportswomen - says she is sick of seeing female performers wearing skimpy clothes.

And she singled out Beyoncé, 36, currently on tour with her rapper husband Jay-Z, for particularly harsh criticism.

Germaine Greer recently claimed many incidents of rape were ‘bad sex’ rather than criminal acts.

"Someone like Beyonce who I think is a fantastic musician, a beautiful voice as true as a bell. Umm, why has she always got to be f***ing naked and have wearing skimpy clothes? Why?" Greer said.

"I'm not saying you have to keep your clothes on but why is sexual display part of the job? I might as well ask that question to a barmaid who says she doesn't get any tips if she doesn't show cleavage."

Greer, the author of best-selling feminism book The Female Eunuch, also laid into female sports stars for showing off too much of their bodies.

Greer also slammed female sports stars for their choice of attire. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch

"Why do women athletes have to be naked? I watched bloody figure-skating and the woman is virtually naked. She has got a few wisps of cloth and the man is in evening dress," she said.

"You think nakedness is usually a sign of sub­mi­ssion, it's a sign of inequality."

Greer made the comments as part of a new BBC2 documentary looking back at her life, which features images of herself nude and exposing her rear.

The film is titled Germaine Bloody Greer and sees the feminist discuss issues and reflect on archive photos.

Greer attacked the star in a foul-mouthed rant. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty/Tidal

In it she also dismisses the #MeToo and Time's Up movement as "bollocks" and criticises female stars for their outfits at the Golden Globes, where they wore black in solidarity.

"Even the women at the Golden Globes demonstration had their t**s hanging out," Greer said.

She insisted her own nude photo was "revolutionary" and a "disruptive gesture".

She recently faced controversy after claiming many incidents of rape are "bad sex" rather than criminal acts.

