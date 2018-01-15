Heroic farmer’s insane ride for survival

The farmer was looking for hatching grasshoppers when he flew off his bike. Picture: iStock.

A 73-YEAR-OLD Gippsland farmer has taken the classic Aussie saying of "she'll be right" to a whole new level.

The Victorian told 3AW he was leaning over the front of his bike, checking the ground for hatching grasshoppers when he hit a ditch - which sent him flying over the handlebars.

"I cracked my head on the ground but I don't think I was knocked out," he told the radio station.

"I got to my feet, I knew there was something seriously wrong."

It turned out that the farmer had fractured his neck. But the quick-thinking Aussie dusted himself off and battled on to find help.

A friend of the man told 3AW the farmer rode 500 metres to his house to get help after "realising he was still alive".

"He gingerly got up, got on his motorbike and held his head up by holding his hair and drove back to the farmhouse," the friend said.

The farmer added: "My head wouldn't stay up. The pain, it hurt so much, so I just held it up by my hair."

An ambulance arrived and the farmer known as Jim was taken by road to the Dandenong Hospital.

The farmer did not want to be identified but confirmed the rumours on 3AW. Medics confirmed he fractured the top two vertebrae closest to his skull, C1 and C2.

"They think I'll make a full recovery," Jim told the station.

"I go every two weeks, (to rehab) and they check the frame.

"I'm wearing a halo, I've got four bolts in my skull.

"I'm a lucky fella, that's for sure."