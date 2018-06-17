Aussie escort says sex workers are being left on the streets

AUSTRALIAN sex workers have been left homeless, losing hundreds of dollars a week resorting to dangerous street work because of a US law which has forced the closure of classified advertising websites.

Melbourne-based escort Alice Grey said she is one of the lucky ones even though she is copping losses of around $1000 a week because of the closure of classified advertising websites Backpage and Cracker.

However, people she knows in the industry have been left out of work or struggling in ultra-competitive brothel and parlour work to get by.

"I am extremely privileged that I managed to build up my brand before these sites closed down, but I've lost a massive chunk of my clients," the 24-year-old with a Masters in Genetics told news.com.au.

"The industry is not a happy place at the minute and there are people, my friends, out there who are homeless because of this."

The closure of popular classified advertising websites such as Craigslist, Backpage and Cracker began when US President Donald Trump signed a combined bill into law known as FOSTA (Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act) SESTA (Stop Enabling Sex-Trafficking Act) in the hope of combating illegal sex trafficking online.

Alice Grey said her friends have been left homeless because of the closures. Picture: Supplied

Because Aussie sex workers use the America-based websites to advertise their services, President Trump's new law directly affects them.

"I went without work for almost three weeks when Backpage and Cracker first went down, and had no way to ensure short notice to pay my bills during that time without using savings," Ms Grey said.

"I was lucky to have had savings, and that this time without work was limited. Backpage went down on April 7 and a friend of mine hasn't had any work since."

She said others have tried turning to brothel work which, in Melbourne, can pit up to 60 girls against each other as they compete for just one client.

"Sometimes your lucky to get one client and, even then, the parlour takes a cut of up to 60 per cent," she said.

"So you might be working a 12-hour overnight shift and just make $100.

"That isn't enough to cover your phone bill, electricity bills, rent or food. Sometimes you don't even make enough to cover your Uber trip home."

She said desperate sex workers are turning to the street to find work, which she says is far more dangerous than advertising online. She says terrified Aussie workers have heard horror stories of a recent spike in sex workers being raped, abducted and murdered in the US as they worked on the streets, but they feel as if they have no other option.

However, another sex worker Jessie Lee Pierce, told news.com.au Cracker and Backpage were "vile" because they attracted "sick" clients.

She said one wanted to act out a rape scene with her and another asked her if she could have sex with animals.

Jessie Lee Pierce says Cracker and Backpage attracted “vile” clients. Picture: Twitter

"My worst inquiry experience was from a man who wanted me to visit his house," Ms Pierce said. "Once I was there he wanted to tie me up, gag me, strangle me, and he described what sounded like an organised rape.

"The explicit detail of the sexual acts really got under my skin. I never responded and I contacted Backpage and asked them to immediately pull my ad and never used the site again.

"I've seen ads on Backpage where girls were advertising unprotected sex for $50, that attracts a certain demographic."

However, Ms Pierce added she was saddened by the closure of the classified website because of the impact it has had on her friends in the sex industry.

Ms Grey said another massive blow from the closure of the major classified advertising websites was the lack of flexibility offered by existing websites.

She said the classified websites allowed workers to "bump" their advert with a fee, so they could promote themselves when it suited them to work.

Some of the remaining websites have a flat fee to advertise, which means it's more difficult for escorts to work part-time, for example to support their studies or other work.

Ms Grey added the closures have made travelling to work in other states has become financially risky, because escorts can't "bump" their adverts when they arrive at a new destination.

"Travelling interstate to work is extremely important for escorts," she said. "It's like when a band releases a new album, you need to go out there and promote yourself and your brand.

"If you get five clients, it would be a good trip. But, since Backpage and Cracker have closed down it's become too risky to make the interstate trips."