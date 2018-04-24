Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Our dollar has hit a four-month low.
Our dollar has hit a four-month low.
Money

Aussie dollar hits four-month low

24th Apr 2018 7:43 AM

THE Australian dollar has fallen to its lowest level in over four months, dragged down by lower US stocks and metals prices, as well as higher US bond yields, which are supporting a higher US dollar.

At 0635 AEST on Tuesday, the local currency was worth 76.06 US cents, down from 76.71 US cents on Monday. Earlier in the morning, the Australian dollar fell as low as 76.00 US cents, its lowest level since December 13.

CURRENCY SNAPSHOT AT 0635 AEST ON TUESDAY

One Australian dollar buys:

* 76.06 US cents, from 76.71 on Monday

* 82.69 Japanese yen, from 82.71 yen

* 62.30 euro cents, from 62.49 euro cents

(*Currency closes taken at 1700 AEST previous local session)

australian dollar currency finance general-seniors-news us stocks

Top Stories

    Onion slip: Constipation-aid accident case hits blockage

    Onion slip: Constipation-aid accident case hits blockage

    News 'Menacing' behaviour complained of as companies ask shallot-slip accuser to stay away　

    • 24th Apr 2018 3:08 PM
    Councillors squabble over 'not getting their own way'

    Councillors squabble over 'not getting their own way'

    Council News Mayor lashes out at colleagues' surprise library, recycling motions

    ANZAC DAY: Services and marches for Ipswich and sourrounds

    ANZAC DAY: Services and marches for Ipswich and sourrounds

    Whats On Commemorate ANZAC Day at locations across the city

    Local Partners