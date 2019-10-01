Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An Australian woman was taken to a mental hospital in Bali after she stripped naked at a hotel. Picture: Supplied
An Australian woman was taken to a mental hospital in Bali after she stripped naked at a hotel. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Aussie detained in Bali after stripping naked

by Staff writer
1st Oct 2019 11:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN AUSTRALIAN tourist was detained in Bali after she allegedly 'ran out of money' and stripped naked in public.

The Cairns woman, 49, caused a scene in the public area of an Ubud hotel on Friday. She was expected to be deported after being taken to a local mental hospital.

"No damage, only when we handled at the location, the person concerned was naked," I Made Watha from Satpol PP told Detik on Saturday.

The Bangli Mental Hospital where the Australian tourist was taken for treatment. Picture: Supplied
The Bangli Mental Hospital where the Australian tourist was taken for treatment. Picture: Supplied

Watha said authorities quickly covered the tourist's body to control the situation.

She was taken to Bangli Mental Hospital for treatment and the incident was handed to the relevant team, the Department of Health and the Office of Social Affairs.

The woman was thought to be "depressed" after running out of money, Watha said.

"In general, what we are checking for information in the field is running out of money," he said

"According to Regional Regulation No. 15 of 2015, anyone who disturbs public order, we secure it according to the SOP."

He said local authorities would liaise with the Australian Embassy and the woman would be deported after receiving treatment.

"Later, once the person concerned has recovered normally, according to the recommendation from the hospital, we will return it to his ambassador to be deported to his home country Australia," he said.

A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson told News Corp it "provided consular assistance, in accordance with the Consular Services Charter, to an Australian woman in Bali".

"Owing to our privacy obligations we will not provide further comment," the spokesperson said.

More Stories

Show More
aussie tourist bali bali holiday

Top Stories

    How much? USQ grads earn highest starting salary

    premium_icon How much? USQ grads earn highest starting salary

    Education USQ grads are making bank according to the 2020 Good Universities Guide.

    • 1st Oct 2019 12:00 PM
    Graziers: Drought forum was 'nothing but a talkfest'

    premium_icon Graziers: Drought forum was 'nothing but a talkfest'

    News Livestock owners unimpressed by council effort.

    • 1st Oct 2019 11:59 AM
    • 1 jasona4
    Ipswich's history of success attracts A-League coach to city

    premium_icon Ipswich's history of success attracts A-League coach to city

    Soccer Mulvey keen to help next generation develop at Western Pride

    • 1st Oct 2019 11:34 AM
    Cops' surprising new tactic to combat fuel drive-offs

    premium_icon Cops' surprising new tactic to combat fuel drive-offs

    Crime Police will also be lighting up your phone in the new trial.

    • 1st Oct 2019 11:30 AM