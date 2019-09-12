Aussie detained after Bali brawl

Michael Gregory Franklin is surrounded by police after he was allegedly involved in a massive brawl at a nightclub in Seminyak, Bali. Picture: Ondy Harvard

Michael Gregory Franklin is surrounded by police after he was allegedly involved in a massive brawl at a nightclub in Seminyak, Bali. Picture: Ondy Harvard

An Australian man has been detained in Bali after a drunken brawl broke out at an infamous nightclub on Tuesday night.

Michael Gregory, 37, of Wollongong in NSW, allegedly flew into a rage after drinking heavily at Seminyak's La Favela nightclub where he went "berserk" before shouting and kicking on the street.

It is claimed that as the fight between tourists moved outside of the club, Franklin trashed several motorbikes on the street.

Michael Gregory Franklin is surrounded by police after he was allegedly involved in a massive brawl at a nightclub in Seminyak, Bali. Picture: Ondy Harvard

The Civil Police brought the man under control by tying his hands and he was then arrested and taken to Seminyak Police Station station at 3.30am (5.30am AEST) on Wednesday.

MORE NEWS

Coal demand from Asia surges

Maddox Jolie-Pitt spills on rift

Indonesian Civil Service Police held the man until he regained consciousness later on Wednesday and he was returned to his hotel - the Grand La Walon in the tourist centre of Legian.

"Foreigners from Australia have been handed over the Kuta Sector Police," Mr Gusti Agung Kerta Suryanegara of Satpol PP confirmed.