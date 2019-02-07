America freaks out over Aussie monster

One of the most notorious colleges in the US now has the baddest-looking punter - and he's an Aussie.

West Australian Louis Hedley - a 193cm, 100kg monster - was announced as the University of Miami's newest signing on Wednesday.

One photo of the muscular, heavily-tattooed former scaffolder was all it took to create America's latest viral sensation.

Sports Illustrated described Hedley, a former Aussie Rules player in his mid-20s, as the "coolest-looking punter ever". The New York Post went with the "most intimidating punter you've ever seen".

Miami coach Manny Diaz had some fun with his recruit on Twitter, posting a meme of a kangaroo playing a guitar to welcome Hedley to the program.

He also added one of Bart Simpson spinning the globe to find Australia. National Signing Day is on Wednesday in the US, but the time difference in Australia allowed Hedley to sign early.

Hedley, originally from Mandurah on the southwest coast of WA, is the latest success story from renowned punting factory Prokick Australia.

He has been in the US learning his trade for the past couple of years, playing at the City College of San Francisco in 2017 before red-shirting (sitting out) last season.

He averaged 38.6 yards per punt the season prior - better than the 38.3 yards per punt his new school averaged this past season using Jack Spicer and Zach Feagles. It put them 115th out of 130 FBS teams.

Feagles left Miami, meaning Hedley - who has three years of eligibility left - should have the opportunity to compete for the starting job.

Hedley will hope to one day join the growing number of Australian punters in the NFL.

Former Sydney Swans academy player Michael Dickson is leading the way after being named to the Pro Bowl in his rookie season with the Seattle Seahawks

Geelong product Cameron Johnston also enjoyed a standout season with the Philadelphia Eagles, playing in 16 games.