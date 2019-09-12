Menu
Evin Prison in Iran’s capital of Tehran.
Aussie couple detained in Iran named

by Sarah McPhee
12th Sep 2019 10:01 AM

AN AUSTRALIAN couple detained in a notorious prison in Iran have been identified as travel bloggers from Perth.

Jolie King and Mark Firkin were reportedly arrested for flying a drone without a licence, according to Persian-language broadcaster Manato TV on Twitter.

The UK Times revealed the young British-Australian woman and her Australian partner were arrested 10 weeks ago and are detained in Evin prison in the Iranian capital of Tehran.

 

Jolie King and Mark Firkin. Picture: Instagram
Jolie King and Mark Firkin. Picture: Instagram

 

Another woman, an academic lecturing at a university in Australia, has also been detained.

The federal government confirmed the reports to news.com.au yesterday.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is providing consular assistance to the families of three Australians detained in Iran," a DFAT spokesman said.

"Due to our privacy obligations, we will not comment further."

More to come.

 

 

The couple have reportedly been detained for 10 weeks. Picture: Instagram
The couple have reportedly been detained for 10 weeks. Picture: Instagram

