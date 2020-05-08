Aussie company gets cracking on stocking supermarket shelves

Sunny Queen CEO Julie Proctor with Sunny. The Carole Park company is assuring customers that it is doing everything it can to keep supermarket shelves stocked during the COVID-19 crisis.

AS panic buying subsides across the country, one Aussie company is assuring families it's "doing everything it can" to provide more of its products to supermarkets across the country.

Sunny Queen Australia has been working closely with farmers and producers to ensure enough stock is passing through its warehouse in Carole Park to meet the high demands from customers throughout the challenging COVID-19 situation.

"A key focus area is keeping supermarkets stocked with eggs for consumers' at-home cooking and nutritional needs during isolation," Sunny Queen Australia chief executive officer Julie Proctor said.

"Ongoing and frequent communication between our farms, our supply chain team, and all of our valued customers has been critical to ensure we are keeping up with demand across the country, as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Australian's have been consuming more eggs in the past year, even before the coronavirus arrived on our shores.

"Right now, the demand for eggs is still very high, as people continue spending a lot of time at home. Being at home, people are cooking more, which in turn is continuing to drive demand for nutritious, staple foods like eggs.

"Sales of eggs in the food service sector have understandably slowed as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, with many of our food service customers having to close their doors due to the government restrictions. This has meant we have been able to redirect stock to supermarkets, who have experienced a sharp surge in demand."

As the world continue to return to some sort of normality, Ms Proctor is still expecting more people to fill their trolleys with eggs.

"As government restrictions are lifted, we are anticipating that demand will remain high," she said.

"As the world heads into what will undoubtedly be a challenging economic environment for some time to come, eggs will continue to be a go-to hero in the fridge - easy to prepare, super-nutritious and great value.

"We are selling every egg our chickens lay for us."

"We are also continuing to deliver our Meal Solutions range to support takeaway cafes and QSRs, catering services, the aged care and health care sectors and all of our other extremely valued customers. This range includes a variety of liquid egg products, delicious omelettes, moreish frittatas, scrumptious fritters, our great tasting French Toast and much more. They are all quick to reheat, nutritious and tasty.

Even before the coronavirus arrived on our shores, more people were buying eggs than previous years.

"In 2019, Australians ate on average a total of 247 eggs, compared to an average of just 231 per person in 2017, so we have definitely witnessed sustained consumption growth over the last few years," Ms Proctor said.