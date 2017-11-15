Aussie comedic superstar coming to Ipswich

From left, Jane Turner, Gina Riley and Magda Szubanski in a behind the scenes shot from the movie Kath and Kimderella. Supplied by Roadshow Films media website.

TICKETS to see one of Australia's most loved comedic superstars at the Ipswich Library are expected to sell out within an hour.

She's the unfortunate sidekick in the Australian classic Kath and Kim, the eccentric performer from Fast Forward and a passionate advocate for marriage equality.

Next month, comedian and actress Magda Szubanski will be the special guest for Ipswich Libraries' premium event 'Cocktail Hour'.

The event is free, but tickets are limited and spaces book out fast.

In December, tickets to see popular real estate guru Andrew Winter, were snapped up within an hour.

Libraries Committee Chair Councillor David Pahlke said the event was "always a sell-out".

"What amazes me is that it's a sell-out crowd every time and how quickly it books out," Cr Pahlke said.

He said different guest speakers attracted a different crowd.

"I love Magda's comedian skills," Cr Pahlke said.

"I love her on TV. She will attract a wide range of people."

Tickets to see Magda on February 23 will become available on February 5 via the Ipswich Libraries website.

The link will go live at 9am and tickets are expected to be snapped up within minutes.

Call Ipswich Library on 3810 6815 for more information.