Aussie comedian dupes American star

An Aussie comedian's TikTok video is causing controversy after he successfully duped a cast member of the beloved 90s family TV show 7th Heaven.

Aussie comedian and podcaster Tom Armstrong has left viewers laughing and cringing over the prank, which saw actress Beverley Mitchell duped into giving Australia's most notorious serial killer a shout out.

In the video, the actress - who played Lucy Camden in the hit show - can be heard thanking Ivan Milat for picking up backpackers.

Tom shared the video of actress Beverley Mitchell, with pictures of serial killer Ivan Milat included. Picture: Instagram

"You belong in 7th Heaven … we need more people like you in the world," she says earnestly.

The actress delivered her heartwarming message, genuinely unaware that Ivan Milat is a household name in Australia, jailed for committing a spate of backpacker murders in New South Wales between 1989 and 1993.

The victims of murderer Ivan Milat. Picture: AP/Rick/Rycroft.



The video copped mixed reviews online, with some not sure whether to laugh or cringe.

"This is the funniest and arguably most disturbing TikTok I've seen," tweeted one social media user.

"Omg you need to keep doing these," laughed another.

This is the funniest and arguably most disturbing TikTok I’ve seen. I feel for the poor woman. 🤣🤣 #TikTok #IvanMilat #Seventhheaven pic.twitter.com/o6mhE9INhC — Sean McNerney (@SeanMcMM) July 3, 2020

