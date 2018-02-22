Aussie cap for Brothers youngster

Dylan McAteer has been selected in the Australian under 16 cricket team.

IT WAS not long ago Dylan McAteer was wondering whether he would ever get the chance to represent Queensland.

Now he is preparing to play for Australia, and still can not quite believe it.

The 14-year-old, who already has a handful of senior caps for Brothers, was at one stage overlooked for Met West selection. That feels like a long time ago now.

Dylan's Queensland breakthrough came in December, when he forced the hand of selectors by taking the most wickets at the U15 State Championships.

That in itself was something of a shock. But nothing compared to when his name was called following the conclusion of the U15 National Championships in Brisbane at the weekend.

"Honestly no, (I didn't think I would get picked)," the right-arm leg-spinner said of his Australian selection.

"I thought leading up to it in the trial games I went really well, but in a few of the games I got hit around a bit and was a bit disappointed.

"But obviously I did something to impress the selectors."

Dylan was one of four Queens-landers picked in the 14-player squad, which will form a Cricket Australia XI at the U17 National Championships in September.

The St Edmund's College student relished the opportunity to test his game against the best young players in the country. He is looking forward to doing it all again with the CAXI.

"You had to work for your wickets, if you bowled a bad ball they put you away," Dylan said.

"I'm just trying to get better. Leg-spin bowling is a craft that's hard to learn.

"I want to learn everything I can about the game while I have this opportunity."

Dylan hailed his teammates and coaches at Brothers for helping to expedite his cricket development.

"(Senior cricket) is a bigger step up, but it's not just about the level of cricket but the way you go about it," the well-spoken teenager said.

"If you're mucking around in junior cricket you might be able to get away with it. In seniors, you have to focus on every aspect.

"The people (at Brothers) just want you to improve, they'll do anything they can to get you where you need to be."