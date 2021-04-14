Aussie billionaire circles island escape

Billionaire Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes is rumoured to have bought again in Sydney – this time on an exclusive island.

Atlassian co-CEO and co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes is rumoured to have picked up another piece of prime northern beaches real estate - this time on an island.

Rumour is rife around the shores of Pittwater that the billionaire has paid $8 million for one of Scotland Island's original homes, believed to date back to the early 1800s. It is a record price for the island, which is only accessible by boat.

The sale settled last week and titles information lists the new owner as a company, which is headed by two eastern suburbs lawyers. However sources have revealed Mr Cannon-Brookes is behind the purchase.

A spokesperson for Atlassian said they would not be making any comment.

Known as Bangalla, the luxury estate was developed by international financier Alistair Jeffery.

He moved to Sydney from New Zealand in 2000 and founded the Bluestone Group, which has grown to become a highly successful, multinational financial services business.

The Scotland Island stunner known as Bangalla.

The company is now 50 per cent owned by Lloyds Bank and reportedly worth more than $100 million. Mr Jeffery remains a chairman of the group.

Mr Jeffery and his family now live in the UK, where the company is based, so they reluctantly decided to sell their beloved weekender. They made an attempt to sell the property in 2015 with a price guide of more than $5 million.

Mr Jeffery amalgamated the property into one of the largest on the island and spent three years creating a luxury, resort-style home, he told The Manly Daily in 2015.

"I am really proud of what has been created there, it was a local effort," he said. "I'd like to think someone else will come along and love it as much as we have."

He relisted the property on February 25, with Lachlan Elder, of LJ Hooker Mona Vale. Within 15 days it had sold.

Another view of the pool.

Mr Elder would not comment on the identity of the buyer, but said the sale had settled. He confirmed the $8 million sale price was a new record for the island.

He said there were two buyers who had raced to exchange on the stunning property.

The sale of Bangalla sets a new price record for Scotland Island.

The previous record was set in 2013 when the Yamba waterfront estate sold for $7 million to Singapore's richest man Philip Ng, and his developer company Far East Organisation.

Bangalla is a very private deep waterfront estate spanning more than 8000sqm and includes a private sandy beach fronting Pittwater, two deepwater jetties with a mooring for a 60' yacht directly in front of the property, plus a stunning boathouse.

There are two jetties.

The original sandstone residence was master built a century ago and sympathetically redesigned for absolute comfort and luxury.

Casement windows, beamed ceilings, rich hardwood floors and a striking sandstone fireplace establish a theme that carries throughout the property. The home also has deep verandas overlooking Pittwater.

A sandstone path connects the cottage to a pavilion and heated wet-edge tiled pool. The pavilion is also has high ceilings and a fireplace, and is enveloped by sashed bifolds that open the space entirely to the outdoors, creating a seamless connection to the pool and grounds.

Party-ready.

There is also a separate guest cottage, finished with teak interiors, lounge, kitchenette and veranda.

Other features include a six-person sauna, gourmet gas equipped island kitchen with stainless steel benches, contemporary bathrooms, airconditioning and integrated sound system.

And even better for Mr Cannon-Brookes - he can see one of his other trophy homes just across Pittwater, or jump in his boat and be there in moments.

Stunning.

The property looks over Pittwater to the waterfront Newport mansion he bought from supermodel Jennifer Hawkins and her husband Jake Wall in June last year for $24.5 million.

The billionaire has become an Australian property magnate in recent years. It is believed he has bought more than $250 million worth of prime real estate - much of it in Sydney, over the past decade.

The flagship of his portfolio remains his primary home - the sprawling historic waterfront estate in Point Piper known as Fairwater, which he bought from the estate of the late Lady Mary Fairfax in 2018 for $100 million.

The pool pavilion with views to the water.

Opulence.

The kitchen.

Classic.