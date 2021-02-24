Aussie beauty queen killer’s creepy photo

Creepy mugshot goes viral as cops hunt notorious beauty queen killer Jay Short over alleged parole breach

A notorious beauty queen killer who served 20 years behind bars is again on the run from police for an alleged parole breach - but it's his terrifying mugshot that has social media abuzz.

In 1997, Jay William Short, 46, strangled and stabbed Alison Lewis, 19, burying her body in a long-jump sandpit on the edge of an athletics oval in the town of Lithgow in the NSW Central Tablelands.

Ms Lewis was ambushed by the killer after leaving a nightclub to join her friends for an early-morning swim at the local council pool.

The brutal murder shocked the sleepy country town and generated national headlines.

Alison Lewis was brutally murdered in 1997.

Jay William Short was found guilty of her murder in 1998.

Ms Lewis was found buried in a sandpit at the Tony Luchetti sports ground.

Short was found guilty of her murder the following year and sentenced to 20 years in prison. He was released on parole in 2016.

He has been "wanted by virtue of an outstanding warrant relating to an alleged breach of parole over prohibited drug and domestic violence-related offences" since 2017, NSW Police said in a statement on Monday.

Short has not been yet been arrested or charged with the alleged 2017 offences.

"Despite extensive inquiries and searches by officers from Chifley Police District to locate Mr Short, he has not been located," NSW Police said.

Police initially appealed for information about his whereabouts in 2017 but he has evaded capture for the past four years.

The creepy mugshot has gone viral on social media.

Jay Short pictured in 2017. Picture: NSW Police

NSW Police are now re-appealing for information to locate Short, who is known to frequent the Arncliffe, Strathfield, Port Kembla, Newtown and Lithgow areas.

Police say he "may be receiving assistance to avoid apprehension".

"Mr Short is described as being of caucasian appearance, 175cm tall, thin build with brown hair and brown eyes," police said. "If sighted, members of the public are urged not to approach him, instead contact Triple Zero (000) immediately."

The NSW Police Facebook post has been shared hundreds of times and attracted more than 1000 comments, with most users commenting on the bizarre appearance of Short's eyes.

"Why do his eyes look like Venus fly traps?" one person asked.

Another joked, "Siri play 'Hungry Eyes' by Eric Carmen."

One person commented, "Didn't know it was illegal to sew your eyes shut."

Another wrote, "If found, just zip up his eyes till the police arrive."

Anyone with information about Short's whereabouts is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

