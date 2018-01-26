‘No, no and no’: New Aussie flag slammed

The new proposed design of the Australian flag by Ausflag.

AUSTRALIA needs to grow up with our flag being the most dual citizen flag on the planet, a campaign group has argued.

Not-for-profit campaign group Ausflag has today revealed its latest design for a new flag and said it was time for Australia to finally break away from our colonial past.

The alternative flag shows a seven-point Commonwealth star, representing the six states and the territories, and the Southern Cross on a dark blue background.

Ausflag executive director Harold Scruby was adamant the time has come to show the world the country has "grown up".

Mr Scruby said while the country had been last year caught up in the dual citizen debate our flag itself was guilty of the same offence.

"Last year we were caught up in the dual citizenship saga, yet we have the most dual citizen flag on the planet," he said.

He said the Union Jack represented those of British descent and failed to take into account our indigenous past and all the cultures which now stood under it.

Mr Scruby said when state or federal leaders stood under the flag all people saw was the Union Jack and not what Australia has become.

"To have another country's flag in our corner implies dominance," he said.

"Aboriginal people were the First Australians but our flag implies the British were first."

He also dismissed criticisms, including from indigenous leader Warren Mundine, that we shouldn't discuss changing the flag.

Mr Mundine told the Daily Telegraph he wasn't interested in changing the flag, warning any talk over it would be worse than that which has followed the change the date debate.

"Why shouldn't we discuss who we are?" Mr Scruby said.

"If we can't discuss who we are on our national day then when can we."

Calling it the Australian 'Commonwealth' Flag, Mr Scruby said the new campaign wasn't about being anti-British but more about being "passionately pro-Australian".

Harold Scruby said it was a good time to talk about the flag and what Australia represented now. Picture: Craig Wilson

"It's no more anti-British than when we changed our national anthem from God Save the Queen to Advance Australia Fair," he said.

"And as to branding; placing the symbol of a major sporting and commercial competitor in the dominant position on our flag is as ludicrous as Microsoft placing an Apple logo in a dominant position on their logo and promotional material."

It isn't the first time Ausflag have called for the icon to be changed.

The proposed new flag comes amid continuing debate about changing Australia's national day with proponents arguing it marks the continuing genocide of the country's first people.

The issue sparked strong debate with some questioning the timing of the campaign.

Speaking on Today, radio personality Neil Mitchell asked why we can't simply just have a barbecue and party.

"All the self examination. I don't want to change the flag," he told host Karl Stefanovic.

Acknowledging the issue should be discussed Mitchell asked why it couldn't be left until some other time.

"Look, there is a legitimate debate to have but not today," he said.

"Let's do it some other time and make sure it is respectful. Not like the invasion day debate. Have a respectful sensible debate next week."

Mr Scruby dismissed criticisms the new design was boring.

"You can't win either way," he said.

"If it's too spectacular you're criticised and if it's too boring you're criticised."

Speaking on Sunrise, 2GB's Chris Smith remained adamant that the current flag shouldn't be ditched.

"No, no and no," he told host Samantha Armytage.

Smith said if the country became a Republic then the issue of redesigning the flag should be discussed then.

"Why would you ever want to take out the Union Jack because at the end of this is what the January 26 date argument is about," he said.

Smith said there was no point in getting out the rubber and erasing our history and pretending it didn't happen.

He also said the new design was "boring" and didn't represent anything spectacular about Australia.

The new flag also generated some talk on social media with some pointing out the debate was getting old and we should simply celebrate the day.

Why ? Who is pushing for a change ? Every year at this time the stirrers in the Media Do , Australia Day , the Flag, Republic Just go Away and celebrate your good fortune to live in he best Country on Earth ! — Peter (@rightoutpeter) January 25, 2018

Other people had some ideas of their own as to what could make for a better design.

Just a thought.... (saw this on Black & Deadly FB page and love it) #AustraliaDay #Flag pic.twitter.com/oTTuljN6Dr — Bernard Mills (@bmm_73) January 25, 2017

