Augustine Heights woman plays Cupid for local singles

AN AUGUSTINE Heights mum is holding what she hopes will be the first of many singles events for people looking for an alternative to online dating.

Ashlee Preece is planning a singles event for people in their 30s and 40s at Orion Hotel at Springfield on September 28.

"I don't want to be a shallow judgmental person but the (online) dating process online kind of forces you to be that way," she said.

"I was so over online dating. I train, I go out with the intention of being open and approachable. I'm just not getting approached and I think people have become so reliant on the internet to approach people."

Ms Preece said online dating could be tedious, and that the process gave no indication of whether a potential couple had chemistry.

"I had one free night so I planned to go out with this guy, and then two hours before we were supposed to meet, he blocked me and I never heard from him again," she said.

"I went through the process again, then we met up and he was a genuinely great guy but there was just no chemistry whatsoever."

Ash Preece has organised what she hopes will be the first of many events for Brisbane singles.

So Ms Preece started a Facebook page and heard stories from other singles who were also looking for an alternative to online dating.

"I just thought, I really want to meet someone in person from the get-go and go from there, and that's why I decided to create these events," she said.

"I've been single almost two years, and I see the same guys (online) from when I first separated. And I think, are they struggling as much as I am? It's not working."

"I'm an educated, normal, down to earth person. It shouldn't be hard for me to meet someone compatible. I think it's just what's happened with our dating world right now."

Ms Preece said people had become too intimidated to approach a potential match in person, so she hoped a singles event would make it more likely that they would have a conversation.

"I don't want it to be too structured. I just want it to be like walking into a pub but everyone in that pub is single," she said.

And she hopes it will be the first event of many.

"I've had a lot of interest from older age groups, so I was thinking of a 50s and 60s event too. I've got so many ideas."

The mum-of-two has just finished a university degree, and has already had a lot of positive feedback about the event she's planning.

"I'm not trying to boycott online dating. I just feel people need more options."

For more details, follow the event on Facebook or go to https://www.b2bsingles.com/