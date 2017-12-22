$900,000 Ipswich home sets record with speed of sale

QUICK SALE: A property at Augustine Heights sold by Brookwater Residential agent Irena Marasea spent one day on the market.

QUICK SALE: A property at Augustine Heights sold by Brookwater Residential agent Irena Marasea spent one day on the market.

AN AUGUSTINE Heights home has been snapped up by eager buyers for $900,000 just one day after it was put on the market.

The sale of the five bedroom, three-bathroom home is believed to be the quickest in the area.

It was also another feather in the cap of Brookwater Residential agent, Irena Marasea.

Ms Marasea, who last year set the price record with a $1.4 million sale in Brookwater, attributed the fast sale to the depth of her buyer database.

With a second kitchenette and an additional double garage, Ms Marasea said it was a unique property that appealed to a certain couple.

"These buyers had a particular requirement and this house really ticked all of their boxes," she said.

The sale of the home was a straight-forward one.

"I met with the owners and they wanted to see what I thought of their property," she said.

"They were surprised and taken back at the value of the appraisal I'd given them."

The home, with five bedrooms and three bathrooms sold for $900,000.

The home was put on the market and within one day the buyers, Victoria and Ian, had fallen in love with it.

"I could just see that these buyers, it was for them, I knew they would like it - their lifestyle would fit," Ms Marasea said.

"It was a really nice sale for all parties."

The couple had spent about eight months with Ms Marasea searching for the right property.

She believes by understanding the couple's ideas and wishes, the sale was completed quickly and easily.

Ms Marasea has worked as a real estate agent in the area for about 10 years.

She recalls the days when about five cars used the Centenary Motorway, a far cry from the bustling metropolis the Greater Springfield region is becoming.

With last year's $1.4 million Brookwater sale, Ms Marasea predicts the region will continue growing.

"I think definitely in a positive direction, people love the idea of living there," she said.

"You've got lots of beautiful houses with swimming pools, lots of land available."

Her record-breaking time on the market led Ms Marasea to create 'sold in one day' stickers.