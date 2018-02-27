Menu
A spokesman for Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said confidentiality was often a reason for information not being made public.
Transparency criticised in government contracts: Report

Hayden Johnson
by
27th Feb 2018 7:02 AM

INCOMPLETE contract statements and a lack of access to detailed information could affect the transparency of the State Government, an auditor-general's report found.

The annual financial report noted some departments did not have a complete record of all contracts or an effective system for tracking and recording contracts

The report comes after a 12-week audit by the Auditor-General found Ipswich City Council's internal processes were "deficient" and in some cases represented a "high financial reporting risk".

No major financial issues were identified, however, there were "anomalies".

A spokesman for Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there were no plans to change fiscal reporting requirements for governments, despite the Auditor-General's findings.

"Where that is the case, we are guided by legal advice," he said.

"The report also reaffirms many of the actions that we are taking to improve procurement under our Buy Queensland strategy.

"Where recommendations have been made to improve transparency, government departments have agreed to all recommendations."

Shadow Treasurer Tim Mander described the Auditor-General's report as scathing and said government departments were failing on openness and transparency.

"This premier and her ministers constantly trade on being open and transparent but this independent report shows Labor is anything but," he said.

"The report found that none of the five departments the Auditor-General studied was effectively recording and tracking government contracts to allow proper public scrutiny.

"This report shows 21 per cent of awarded contracts had not been disclosed."

auditor general state government
Ipswich Queensland Times
