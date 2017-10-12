Audit yet to start on controversial council-owned companies

AN ELECTION promise to audit and close the controversial council-owned companies has not fallen by the wayside.

In September, the council formally resolved to close three of the four council-owned companies when it adopted the recommendations put forward in an independent governance review, undertaken by Gary Kellar who has since been appointed acting CEO.

But the process of closing the companies is complicated and will likely take months if not a year.

Before the companies can be shut down, mayor Andrew Antoniolli needs to fulfil another election promise - a complete forensic audit.

"We are establishing the type and scope of the forensic review," Cr Antoniolli said.

"We also need to appoint a company to do that and we are still looking at reputable firms.

"Then the process will start."

Cr Antoniolli said the council would likely select an appropriate company through the Local Government Association of Queensland's local buy program.

Ipswich City Council operates four companies: Ipswich City Enterprises Pty Ltd, Ipswich City Properties Pty Ltd, Ipswich City Developments Pty Ltd and Ipswich Motorsport Park Pty Ltd.

Within Ipswich City Enterprises Pty Ltd is Ipswich City Enterprises Investments Pty Ltd which manages the council's call services contract with the Local Government Association via an organisation called Propel.

That agreement will soon expire and the company can't close that company until that time.

The council has confirmed Ipswich City Properties won't be closing.

It's the company carrying out the CBD redevelopment and has active contracts with commercial companies in addition to owning property.