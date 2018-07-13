Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Barnaby and Vikki talk about affair
Politics

Audit clears Barnaby on taxpayer-funded travel

by KYLAR LOUSSIKIAN
13th Jul 2018 3:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SPECIAL audit of Barnaby Joyce and his girlfriend Vikki Campion's taxpayer-funded travel found a "substantial change" in the former deputy prime minister's visits to Canberra where Ms Campion lived.

But it has cleared Mr Joyce, and his one-time adviser, of any wrongdoing, at times relying on the "memory" of others and the National MP's judgment about his travel.

 

Vikki Campion and Barnaby Joyce during their paid interview on Channel 7.
Vikki Campion and Barnaby Joyce during their paid interview on Channel 7.

The Parliamentary Expenses Authority began the expenses probe on February 7, the day The Daily Telegraph revealed Ms Campion was expecting a child with Mr Joyce, who had been her boss until April 2017.

As part of the audit, the IPEA "identified a substantial change in the pattern of Mr Joyce's travel to Canberra in 2017, when compared against previous years".

Mr Joyce named as one of his reasons for the increase as a "presumed Cabinet reshuffle", Cabinet responsibilities, a range of portfolio issues, citizenship issues and an "immense workload", which satisfied the IPEA. "Only Mr Joyce can determine that his overnight stay was primary occasioned by that official business that Mr Joyce has identified," the audit reads.

The IPEA said while it was "subjective", it had verified meeting schedules and was "satisfied as to the primary purpose" of the travel.

Related Items

audit barnaby joyce editors picks politics taxpayer funds

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Minister explains council's 'deep, dark problems'

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Minister explains council's 'deep, dark problems'

    Council News Stirling Hinchliffe reveals what forced his hand and why the council's Supreme Court challenge 'reeks of a situation about survival.'

    Government departments handballing PFAS queries

    premium_icon Government departments handballing PFAS queries

    News Departments are handballing concerns about PFAS contamination

    Meat pies and ice coffee please!

    premium_icon Meat pies and ice coffee please!

    Softball and Baseball Campbell's not-so secret recipe for home run success.

    Driver to challenge 'callous disregard' in hit and run case

    premium_icon Driver to challenge 'callous disregard' in hit and run case

    Crime Driver accused of crashing into biker and leaving the accident scene

    Local Partners