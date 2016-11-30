AUDIO: Court last resort for juvenile offenders

THE community sees them roam in packs on the street but juvenile offenders under 10 cannot be charged for offences under the Criminal Code.

Police have to prove children aged between 10 and 14 who commit a crime have a requisite capacity to understand what they did was wrong but those under 10 are deemed to not have the ability to commit an offence.

Redbank residents have previously reported to have witnessed a group of up to 30 children roaming the streets unsupervised. They say some are under 10 years old.

Their peers might find themselves before the Children's Court if they commit an offence, but police can only deal with younger children through behavioural counselling.

The Criminal Code establishes children under 10 "are not criminally responsible for any act or omission".

Child Protection Investigation Unit Detective Acting Senior Sergeant David Hunter said child offenders between 10 and 17 were dealt with under the Youth Justices Act and through the Children's Court and those 17 and over were considered adults.

He said police had to prove alternatives to criminal charges had been exhausted before a child offender could be called before the courts.

"There are different processes police are required to use for kids that are not available to adults," Snr Sgt Hunter said.

"Before making a decision to charge a child, police officers have got to consider whether there are any alternatives to charging the child that are justified.

"Police need to consider first whether a caution would be appropriate, or a restorative justice process, before we get to the point where we have to decide whether to charge the child.

"A restorative justice process has the child sit in a facilitated process with the person they offended against and others impacted by their offending and the purpose is for the child to gain awareness of the impact their offending had caused the victim.

"The hope is that the child gains an understanding of that impact and this causes the child to reflect on their offending behaviour with a view to making different and better decisions in the future."

Nyst Legal principal Chris Nyst said there had been recent debate about changes to the Children's Court and the juvenile justice scenario.

"Historically police always had the ability when they were dealing with juveniles, they had a discretion to simply caution them and that was very broadly done in respect to the lesser offences and even in respect to some quite serious offences like unlawful use of a motor vehicle," Mr Nyst said.

"They've always been able to be charged with an offence and dealt with in the Children's Court. The only difference was where you receive a conviction in the Children's Court, those convictions were not admissible once you became an adult, not admissible against you and they couldn't be used against you in any way.

"I know there has been a lot of debate and a broad debate about the need to bring changes to the Children's Court and the juvenile justice scenario.

"There has been a huge debate on one hand saying children shouldn't be lumbered with criminal conviction but on the other hand people are saying children need to be more answerable for their actions. They do nothing more than potentially create a prejudice which you don't need."