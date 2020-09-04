Auction series attracts exciting prospects

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

IT’S been a long wait for the 2020 Ipswich Auction Series but the five month postponement has not dampened the spirits of 40 hopefuls vying for the $40,000 first prize.

To win the series though, they will first have to start in five big heats on Saturday night.

There are some big names that stick out as clear series favourites.

There’s also plenty of hidden gems more than capable on their day.

Here’s a breakdown of each heat possible chances and outcomes.

Heat one: All eyes will be on Tony Brett’s Wolf Racketeer. The dog is a jet early and has won in serious time over the distance at Albion Park and more importantly Ipswich. But he’s first up since January and the strong 500 metres is sure to test him.

The dog is best known for his early speed. If he can spear across from box seven and lead them he’s going to take some catching.

However, a strong experienced and in-form greyhound like Serena Lawrance’s Ringbark Reign in box four is capable of tracking him down with the right run.

Heat two: Sequana will come up a short priced commodity. The sister of Queensland sprint champion Stinger Noir had won five straight races over the 600 metres at Albion park before coming to Ipswich and winning in 30.56 last week.

She’s drawn well in the three and looks hard to roll.

Fireball Sam for Clarry Wilcox is an interesting runner, a prolific winner in Townsville he’s won multiple races at Albion Park. Fireball Sam has the pace to win over a number of distances. He could be a smokey with speed from box five.

Heat three: It’s tough work finding a winner. Flying Jet is a likely leader for Peter O’Reilly, but there is not much between Bonus Only, Dark Bandit and Misty Haze.

If you like something you should get a good price.

He's A Minstrel turns on the speed. Picture: justgreyhoundphotos.com.au

Heat four: Serena Lawrance’s Head Bairn is a four-time winner at track and trip looms as a big danger from a low box draw.

The race also features Auction Sprint Series winner He’s a Minstrel for Robert Jacobsen and Barcol Boy for Greg Brennan who was placed in the same race. Both are capable on their night.

Heat five: Double Return is an intriguing prospect for Brian Francis out of box eight.

The dog who’s won more 288 metre races at the track than anyone else has shown he’s more than capable over the longer trip his last wo runs. He will be rushing across from box eight.

Roan Enright’s Fire Drill looks a huge danger a recent 30.43 winner here he backed it up leading all the way over the 600 metres at Albion. He will be powering home late.

Kitchener claims Breast Cancer Cup quinella

PROMINENT Ipswich trainer Barry Kitchener enjoyed a superb night out last Saturday landing the quinella in he 732 metre Breast Cancer Cup.

One hundred and two start veteran Riley Allen used all those miles in his legs to edge more fancied kennel mate Zipping Blondie in the annual staying affair.

Frist and foremost the Breast Cancer Cup is a tool to raise awareness and funds for the fight to beat brain cancer but also gives class one dogs the chance to race each other over the rarely used 732 metre staying test, the longest in Australia.

Kitchener had a strong hand entering the race Zipping Blondie finding form fourth run back from a spell.

Riley Allen had been rattling home over the 500 metres and he actually tipped new acquisition Swift Eyes to win the race, the dog running a workmanlike fifth.

Karen Davies Special Karmar flew the lids setting the first section as she led them around the first corner past the post and into the second lap before instantaneously Zipping Blondie and then Riley Allen went right on by.

It was Zipping Blondie who struck the front first and given her staying pedigree over her career looked all out a winner rounding the home turn, but Riley Allen wasn’t going anywhere digging deep to come away a two-length winner.

It was just Riley Allen’s seventh win in her 102 run career but Kitchener said he wouldn’t trade the bitch for anything, she was a dream to have at home and he was able to get some extra work into her pre-race that just might have made the difference.

Kitchener trialled the bitch over the 630 metres the Monday before the race.

Not many greyhounds would respond well with two staying hit-outs in a week but she took it all in her stride and I paid off Saturday night.

Byers still the leading lady at Ipswich

THE Pauline Byers trained Spring Cleo has taken out the Lady Trainers Final on beat breast cancer night at the Ipswich Club.

The title fittingly went to Ipswich’s premiership leading trainer who has ties at the club which run deep.

Byers took the reigns off late husband and legendry Ipswich trainer Col Byers who passed away almost exactly a year ago leaving a hole in the heart of everyone involved with the racing family.

Pauline found the best way to overcome her loss was to continue her husband’s passion. With the help of her sons, she was able to continue racing their powerful team at the highest level, something that looks set to continue well down the track through the help of greyhound like Spring Cleo.

The two-year-old has carved out a fine career over the short course at Ipswich eight wins over the 431 metres racing some of the best dogs going around over the sprint.

Byers always had an eye towards the 500 metre race and got a couple of runs in Spring Cleo last month over the distance for a moderate return of a fifth and a third.

Despite Spring Cleo’s inexperience, there was plenty of market support for her when she drew box one giving her every chance to use her early dash and she did just that flying out to he centre of the track to lead the field comfortably around the first turn and down the back.

The bitch looked to be feeling the pinch on the home turn as Serena Lawrance’s We Get It strode straight by, but Spring Cleo wasn’t done with yet coming again to pull away a two and a half length winner in 30.76, Felicia Guymer’s Burning Jim and Bianca Whitford’s Ninetymile King filling the placings.

If winning the Lady Trainer’s wasn’t enough, Byers promptly backed up with the first three winners on Tuesday’s card. Fabregas/Sheeza Nitro product Spring Dani won the first, closely followed by Fabregas/Spring Grace litter mates Spring Mover and Spring Jasper scoring in the second and third events all over the 431 metres.

Hosking ensures Mick’s memory lives on

JAMIE Hosking’s bitch Mick’s Recall has been slightly overshadowed so far in her career by Dyna Double One/Pauls Memory litter mates Waddling Witch a 29.7 performer at Albion and Columbian King a prolific Capalaba and Ipswich winner.

However, the well named bitch stepped into the light on Tuesday’s card with a scorching 30.28 performance over the 520 metre journey.

Hosking is the grandson of long time Ipswich trainer Mick Emery who passed away early in 2019.

Hosking, who was based in Darwin, moved to South-East Queensland to continue his granddad’s operation while bringing his owns dogs with him too fittingly naming one bitch Mick’s Recall.

The greyhound showed previously unseen early speed to lead the field up early before coming back to them mid-race.

Once she was challenged though she found another gear romping away in the home running to score by more than five lengths.

If the bitch can get a low box draw in any 500 metre race, her motor is almost unmatched, whether it’s Albion Park or Ipswich watch out for her explosiveness.