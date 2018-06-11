Attracting 1000 entrants ensures community event will return

Young runner Jack Drovandi shows his delight at finishing his Greater Springfield Marathon Festival event on Sunday.

Kylie Giggins

THE Greater Springfield Marathon Festival is set to return next year after the success of Sunday's inaugural races.

Springfield event team representative Steve Hodgson said a date for the 2019 festival was yet to be confirmed but would most likely be three weeks before next year's Gold Coast Marathon.

"At this point, we're working with Council in regards to some options for next year,'' Hodgson said.

Organisers were delighted to have 1040 people register for the first Greater Springfield festival, which featured a marathon, half marathon and runs over 35km, 28km, 14km, 7km and 1km.

"For its first year, that was great,'' Hodgson said. "And being Ipswich's first marathon was pretty special.''

Hodgson is principal of festival backer McGrath Springfield, a real estate agency in the rapidly growing Ipswich suburb.

After a sprinkle of rain at 4am on Sunday, the races were run in ideal conditions.

"There were some outstanding results yesterday,'' he said.

"The feedback we've had was that it was a really friendly, fun event and very community orientated.''

Seven-year-old runner Joshua Williams (number 182) shows terrific spirit by helping another competitor to the finish line in Sunday's 7km race. Kylie Giggins

Hodgson is a member of the Springfield Runners Group who has contested a Gold Coast half marathon.

He said one of the appeals of staging seven Springfield events on Sunday was helping runners prepare for other major events.

"It was a perfect training run for people and that's why the format was good,'' he said.

"Three weeks out from the Gold Coast Marathon, it allows people to do it in race conditions.

"And if they trained well and they tackled the course well on the weekend at Springfield, with a flatter course at Gold Coast it will put them in good stead.''

The marathon, 37km and half marathon at Springfield on Sunday provided the toughest challenges, especially with some testing hills.

However, Hodgson was also pleased to see events like 14km and 7km prove popular with two-thirds of the entrants.

"Some of the kids' performances out there were fantastic as well,'' he said.

Key results

Greater Springfield Marathon (42.195km): 1. Clay Dawson 2:35:59, 2. Stuart Price 3:10:27, 3. Jason Littler 3:19:16.

35km: 1. Adrian Royce, 2:26:14, 2. Jack Anderson 2:34.35, 3. Siu Fai Chan 2:34.46.

Half marathon: 1. Isaias Beyn 1:09:44, 2. Aidan Hobbs 1:15:12, Aaron Johnman 1:18:39.

28km winner: Christopher Dalby 1:46:22.

14km winner: Brendan Press 47:16.

7km winner: Lachlan Cowley 22:46.

1km winner: Conor Mathewson 49:04.