Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council News

Attorney-General responds to call for council death inquest

Hayden Johnson
by
14th Mar 2019 4:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Attorney-General will not direct the Queensland Coroner to investigate the death of an Ipswich City Council employee.

A petition calling for a coronial inquest into systemic bullying deaths of staff in local government was sent to Attorney General Yvette D'Ath with 470 signatures.

Ipswich City Council's Human Resources manager Michael McMahon took his own life in March.

Ms D'Ath said she would not direct the State Coroner to arrange for an inquest to be held into the deaths of local government employees.

"One of the reasons for this is that the Crime and Corruption Commission has recently conducted two major investigations which, among other things, examined how abuse and harassment of council employees and a failure to support the reporting of issues by employees significantly contributes to the risk of corruption occurring at councils," she wrote.

Ms D'Ath cited the CCC's recommendations and work the State Government had done to dismiss Ipswich City Council in August.

If you or somebody you know needs assistance phone Lifeline on 131114.

More Stories

attorney general corinial inquest ipswich city council lifeline yvette d'ath
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'Pell was blatant, it was no secret': Victim speaks out

    premium_icon 'Pell was blatant, it was no secret': Victim speaks out

    Crime An Ipswich-based survivor of sexual abuse has spoken out about his horrific experience in the Catholic church and condemned Cardinal George Pell.

    • 14th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
    WARNING: Hail, damaging winds and flash flooding predicted

    WARNING: Hail, damaging winds and flash flooding predicted

    Weather These storms are moving towards the east to northeast

    Matching haircuts provide important conversation starter

    premium_icon Matching haircuts provide important conversation starter

    News That's exactly what they were aiming for.

    • 14th Mar 2019 4:00 PM
    The vital difference a transplant can make

    premium_icon The vital difference a transplant can make

    News It often has no symptoms, with signs easy to miss.