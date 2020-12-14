Attitudes to violence will take generations to change

Letter to the Editor

The ABC's : '"The Drum" and Nine's: "60 Minutes" talk shows of the weekend of 5th and 6th December, both addressed the prevalence and hierarchical response to "domestic violence", its perpetrators and victims.

In Australia, the very phrase: "domestic violence" seems to suggest that it is a private affair behind closed doors. This attitude is changing.



For centuries, violence in households was not intervened by the authorities. It is author, Jess Hill's 2020 book: "See What You Made Me Do" that has opened the dialogue about why relationship violence persists in the Australian culture, even more critical in indigenous communities and, despite the narrative now out in the open, it has made little or no difference to the deadly statistics.



It is a sad reflection on how we socialise our boys in particular, how our drinking culture continues unabated, with attitudes like: "boys will be boys" remaining unchallenged, endemic in our culture, with little change through the decades.

While our young sporting men are well remunerated, the accolades and tribal nature of the game, drives some to illegal antics, by letting their popularity go to their heads.

Our stars who fall, end up in court, with little or no consequence, because of their valued talent and their worth in dollars.



"White Ribbon Day" brings it again to our attention, with no real solutions to the repeated incidents of personal violence against the vulnerable.

The institutions responsible for maintaining security and order, depend on the educated who are not threatened by challenges to the "domestic violence" status quo. E.O. Wilson: " Change will come slowly, across generations, because old beliefs die hard."

E Rowe

Marcoola