Attitude reflects leadership

RUGBY LEAGUE: Ipswich A-Grade champion Brothers has announced an experienced coaching team to lead the club's premiership defence next season.

Brothers secretary Luke Smith said the newly appointed coaching staff had been selected because they were considered best suited to develop the current player base, including juniors, with a long-term vision of sustainability.

Premiership coach Jason Connors will again sit at the helm of the A-grade team with Steve O'Connell his assistant.

Former A-graders Sam Krueger and Jim Quinn will take the reigns of reserve grade, while Russell Myers has been entrusted with developing the talented under-19 cohort.

Dean Daylight will take charge of the women, with Australian halfback Ali Brigginshaw to share her knowledge and experience in the assistant role.

The club's head sports trainer will be Greg Sutton.

Smith said it had been a prosperous season for the blue and white butcher stripes, with the powerhouse rewarded for consistency across the grades with the coveted Club Championship.

He said the club had also won its first A-grade premiership for six seasons, contested all grades in the finals series and claimed a number of best player awards.

"It was highly successful,” Smith said.

"Obviously, when you haven't won an A-grade premiership for six years that is your primary focus.

"We were a little disappointed the lower grades didn't go further after they all finished up the top of the table.”

Smith said the Brothers Senior Committee decided to call for nominations for 2020 with a view to making all players aware of the new coaches well before training commenced.

He said in the wake of the grand final win, many of the A-grade squad desired continuity in the coaching staff to give them the best opportunity to achieve back-to-back titles.

"We just wanted to get the word out there and get everyone excited for next year,” he said.