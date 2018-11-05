Attempted stabbing murder accused goes before court

Hussain Ali has had his matter stood down to later in the day.

A GATTON man charged with attempted murder arising from an alleged stabbing at the weekend has had his case temporarily stood down in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court this morning.

Hussain Ali, 57, was not in court for the brief mention of his matters and remained in the watchhouse.

His solicitor Nathan Bouchier told the court his client spoke little English and that an interpreter would be required to obtain his client's instructions.

Mr Bouchier asked that the matter be stood down to later in the day.

Magistrate Kay Ryan acceded to the request and adjourned the matter to later today and remanded Ali in custody.