A fight broke out on a boat moored off Admiralty Island. Picture: Marc McCormack
Attempted murder charge after boat brawl

by Nic Darveniza
29th Sep 2019 6:17 AM
A 27-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a fight onboard a boat left another man in hospital with a serious cut to the neck.

A fight between the two Portsmith men, aged 27 and 64 and who were known to each other, broke out at 6am on a boat moored off Admiralty Island near Cairns.

The younger man produced a blade and allegedly inflicted a serious cut to the older man's neck.

The 64-year-old swam to shore where he was met by emergency services and transported to Cairns Hospital for surgery.

He remains in a stable condition.

Police arrested the 27-year-old man in a nearby boat and have since charged him with one count of attempted murder.

The motive for the alleged attack remains unclear.

The 27-year-old man is due to appear in Cairns Magistrates Court on September 30.

