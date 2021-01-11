Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Aerial view of Booval Fair Shopping Centre, where a man allegedly attempted a carjacking on Sunday.
Aerial view of Booval Fair Shopping Centre, where a man allegedly attempted a carjacking on Sunday.
News

Attempted car jacking accused remains in custody

Ross Irby
11th Jan 2021 1:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN accused of taking part in an attempted car-jacking at an Ipswich shopping centre on Sunday remains in custody after not applying for bail.

The man, 22-year-old Bohkeen Liam Langton from Cherbourg, did not appear before Ipswich Magistrate Terry Duroux on Monday when the charges against him were mentioned.

Langton is charged with attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle at Booval on Sunday, January 10; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; attempted robbery/use threaten violence/in company; and contravening a police direction.

The offences are alleged to have occurred at Booval Fair Shopping Centre car park and involved three males who fled the scene in a taxi.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Langton’s appearance was no required as he would not be applying for bail.

Ipswich Magistrates Court, like other south-east Queensland courts, was operating with restricted access on Monday, with only a handful of matters mentioned due to the three-day Covid lockdown affecting Ipswich and greater Brisbane.

Prosecutor Sergeant Trent Voigt, who like Mr Hoskin appeared by telephone link-up, sought that the matter be adjourned.

The case will have to go before Ipswich District Court.

Mr Duroux adjourned the matter to February 3, with Langton remanded in custody.

alleged attempted carjacking ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lessons learned from 2011: MP’s memories of disaster

        Premium Content Lessons learned from 2011: MP’s memories of disaster

        News Shayne Neumann says there is still more work to be done to help the city prepare for a repeat of 2011

        Ipswich lockdown lifted but restrictions still in place

        Premium Content Ipswich lockdown lifted but restrictions still in place

        News The three-day lockdown will end tonight but restrictions are still in place. Here’s...

        Man missing from Ipswich care facility

        Man missing from Ipswich care facility

        News Concerns are held for the 59-year-old’s welfare

        Information lockdown: govt won't reveal end to restrictions

        Premium Content Information lockdown: govt won't reveal end to restrictions

        Health Lockdown could continue despite zero cases being recorded