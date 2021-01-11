Attempted car jacking accused remains in custody

Aerial view of Booval Fair Shopping Centre, where a man allegedly attempted a carjacking on Sunday.

A MAN accused of taking part in an attempted car-jacking at an Ipswich shopping centre on Sunday remains in custody after not applying for bail.

The man, 22-year-old Bohkeen Liam Langton from Cherbourg, did not appear before Ipswich Magistrate Terry Duroux on Monday when the charges against him were mentioned.

Langton is charged with attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle at Booval on Sunday, January 10; unlawful use of a motor vehicle; attempted robbery/use threaten violence/in company; and contravening a police direction.

The offences are alleged to have occurred at Booval Fair Shopping Centre car park and involved three males who fled the scene in a taxi.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Langton’s appearance was no required as he would not be applying for bail.

Ipswich Magistrates Court, like other south-east Queensland courts, was operating with restricted access on Monday, with only a handful of matters mentioned due to the three-day Covid lockdown affecting Ipswich and greater Brisbane.

Prosecutor Sergeant Trent Voigt, who like Mr Hoskin appeared by telephone link-up, sought that the matter be adjourned.

The case will have to go before Ipswich District Court.

Mr Duroux adjourned the matter to February 3, with Langton remanded in custody.