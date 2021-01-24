Attempted break-ins put residents on high alert

Multiple attempted break-ins are taking place across Redbank Plains in recent months. Picture: SAM ROSEWARNE.

A YOUNG mother has endured a frightening ordeal overnight following an attempted break in at her Redbank Plains home.

The offender reportedly tried to gain entry by the front door, just meters from where her little girl was sleeping.

Taking to social media on Sunday morning, Kahani Whyte revealed further details of the “traumatic” event.

“My daughter was in the main bedroom, she sleeps with us, which is by the entrance door,” she wrote.

“While I was cleaning the house while my partner and brother were out, I had someone try to attempt to break in.”

Ms Whyte said the person opened the screen door before attempting to open the main door.

Many residents took to social media to share their experiences with attempted break and enters at their homes.

“I thought [it was] just wind, then I heard the door handle of our main door rattle and then like, a couple massive bangs on the door, then the footsteps on the steps running off,” she said.

The ordeal has since bought up memories of another frightening break and enter she experienced at a younger age.

“It has happened [when I was] living in my old house and I actually woke up to the guy going through our house,” said Ms Whyte.

Unfortunately, the issue appears to be widespread across the Redbank Plains area.

According to police data, however, just 39 incidents of unlawful entry were reported in the last twelve weeks – four of those in the past month.

Police suggest residents install extra security measures around their home to deter would-be thieves.

In response to Ms Whyte’s earlier post, Eleanor Abernathy said she had not felt safe in the Redbank Plains area for some time now.



“I had someone knock on one of our windows at 2am one morning,” she said.

“Me and the cat both heard it. The neighbour’s dog went nuts, while my dog peacefully slept.”

An attempted break-in at her property has also put Georgina Dixon on high alert.

“A few months ago a guy tried breaking in at 9.30pm on a weeknight, the screen door was unlocked,” Ms Dixon wrote.

She armed herself with a kitchen knife and stood by the door, calling out to check if it was partner who was due to return home.

Queensland Police suggest engraving all items of value to prevent theft.

“For some reason I knew it wasn’t my husband and grabbed the knife, the guy walked down the street casing out another house,” she said.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said in response that incidents of unlawful entry were one of the most common crimes to occur across the state.

“Break-ins are often crimes of opportunity, where criminals gain entry through an open or unlocked door or window,” she said.

The spokeswoman said residents should attempt to make a property difficult to both enter and exit.

She said it was also important to engrave or microdot all items of value.