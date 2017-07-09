Attacks on public purse unwarranted

THE financial attacks on the public purse by politicians has been long, relentless and sustained.

Hold a Royal Commission into our politicians, their benefits and our political processes.

Reinforce all the rules, take away the political influence of their financial benefits and set up a federal independent commission against corruption that has the powers it needs to make it operate effectively.

This is the least the government can do to protect the public purse from these constant attacks.

Some of the areas where abuse has occurred that have been mentioned in the newspaper article include expensive local and international airline travel and holidays for themselves and their families, claiming travelling expenses for staying in their own housing whilst attending parliamentary sittings, use of government cars for non government use, ordering lavish renovations and hosting expensive entertainment.

Community action is needed.

Vote with your feet and change the government.

They will soon get the message that we need change.

DOUGLAS YOUNG

Silkstone