‘ATROCIOUS TRAFFIC’: Ipswich parents demand school zone

CARS speed along the road outside a popular Ipswich school, while others park where they shouldn't and block the view of oncoming traffic.

In any normal school zone, that kind of driver behaviour would not be tolerated, but one particular road bordering an Ipswich school is exempt from the special safety zoning.

Fearing it's just a matter of time before there's an accident, parents of students at Sacred Heart Booval school are calling for Glebe Road to be made into a school zone.

Heather French and Jane Beelitz, both parents of children enrolled at Sacred Heart Booval, lead the school's P and F association.

P and F president Heather French told the Queensland Times the traffic at the corner of Glebe Rd and Cothill Rd was "atrocious".

She said she, and other parents, worried an accident would take place if the road's speed limit remained at 60km/hr and was not changed to a 40km/hr school zone.

"We fear that one day someone is going to seriously be hurt or a serious accident is going to occur," Heather said.

"The current speed limit needs to be slowed to 40km/hr and it really needs to be changed to a school zone.

"The school really works at 100 per cent effort to move the before and after school pick up traffic along but that does not stop people speeding past."

She said a lack of yellow lines meant cars often parked along the stretch, making it hard for pedestrians to see approaching traffic.

"Clearly marked lines on each side of the crossing (need to be) made visible," she said.

The road has drawn criticism from not only parents but the school principal Chris Thomas, too.

"I am very much for reducing traffic and reducing speed limits in and around the area of the school," he said.

"Between Alice St and Pemberton St on Glebe Road - if that could be made a school zone, that would be great.

"It gets very chaotic up there."

More than 550 students are enrolled at the school between prep and Year 6.

