Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Young business professionals taking computer training course
Young business professionals taking computer training course
Business

ATO chases debt as training firm busts with just $10 left

by Hayden Johnson
28th Nov 2019 3:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH only $10 to its name, a Gold Coast training organisation has gone bust as the Australian Tax Office chases thousands of dollars in unpaid contributions.

HTP Training Pty Ltd was put in liquidation on November 13, owing $317,436 to five unsecured creditors.

The Australian Tax Office is chasing $181,214 while Neville Mills is owed $32,500 and The Harris Group is owed $19,732.50.

HTP Training has just $10 in cash, according to its list of assets.

HTP Training Pty Ltd went into liquidation on November 13. Picture: iStock
HTP Training Pty Ltd went into liquidation on November 13. Picture: iStock

The Gold Coast company, now under the control of liquidator Roland Robson, was registered in 2009.

Its New Zealand-born director listed $709 worth of furniture as an asset, but Mr Robson found it had no realisable value.

The company does not owe money to employees.

Mr Robson has been contacted for comment.

In October dozens of businesses were placed into liquidation or administration.

See The Courier-Mail's full list here.

More Stories

ato business creditors debt htp training liquidation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen’s jetski weekend turns into full blown rescue mission

        premium_icon Teen’s jetski weekend turns into full blown rescue mission

        News Hamish Burke was out for a weekend with mates when he suddenly became a vital part of a police rescue mission.

        • 28th Nov 2019 3:00 PM
        Drag racing identity in cocaine bust

        premium_icon Drag racing identity in cocaine bust

        News Drag racer John Cannuli hauled before a Supreme Court judge.

        Retirement village with 200 living units approved

        premium_icon Retirement village with 200 living units approved

        Council News It will be built on land adjoining an Ipswich private school.

        Two men hospitalised after stabbing and beating

        premium_icon Two men hospitalised after stabbing and beating

        News A critical care paramedic and the High Acuity Response Unit responded to the...