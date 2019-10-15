Menu
FILE PHOTO: The Australian Taxation Office has applied to wind-up the Jondaryan Hotel.
ATO applies to wind up iconic country pub

Matthew Newton
15th Oct 2019 1:44 PM
THE Australian Taxation Office has applied to the Federal Court to wind up the operation of an iconic regional pub.

Solicitors for the ATO filed a wind-up application against Cookleah Pty Ltd, the trading entity of the Jondaryan Hotel, on August 29.

The hotel has been owned and run by former Origin great Terry Cook since 1998.

A hearing was set down for October 4, but that was adjourned to October 25.

When contacted by The Chronicle about the court case, Mr Cook said he did not wish to comment.

The Chronicle understands Cookleah Pty Ltd is currently in negotiations with the ATO over the matter.

Cook was one of the Maroons' "Neville Nobodies", the nickname given to the rag-tag 1995 team coached by Paul "Fatty" Vautin that caused one of the biggest upsets in Origin history.

After pulling off a stunning 2-0 victory in the first game, the team went on to clean sweep the series against a Blues team full of Kangaroos stars.

