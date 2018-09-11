Atmospheric testing under way at Wacol scrap metal fire

AUTHORITIES will carry out air testing for the rest of the day after a fire broke out at a scrap metal plant at Wacol on Monday afternoon.

The fire on Boundary Rd started at 3.30pm yesterday and multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews stayed at the scene overnight to control the fire.

It is expected fire crews will remain at the site for most of the day.

WACOL (south-west of Brisbane) – scrap metal fire as at 8.45pm Mon 10/09. QFES crews are on scene at a scrap metal fire burning at Boundary Road, Wacol. Scientific officers are testing air quality around the incident and ensuring the area remains safe. https://t.co/DrOzSFtYRE — Qld Fire & Emergency (@QldFES) September 10, 2018

A safety officer is on site to make sure there is no water run-off and fire services are carrying out atmospheric testing but a QFES spokesperson tests had so far come back clear.

Scientific officers are also on scene testing air quality around the incident and ensuring the area remains safe.

Thick smoke blanketed Wacol, Gailes, Carole Park, Wolston Park and surrounds late yesterday.

A QFES spokesperson this morning said machinery was on site to contain the fire to a small pile.

The pile was initially 20m wide and five metres high but it has since been reduced to 10m wide and 4m high.

The spokesperson said the fire was 'deep seeded' in the pile and machines were used to separate the pile into hotspots.