Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Atmospheric testing under way at Wacol scrap metal fire
Environment

Atmospheric testing under way at Wacol scrap metal fire

Emma Clarke
by
11th Sep 2018 11:00 AM

AUTHORITIES will carry out air testing for the rest of the day after a fire broke out at a scrap metal plant at Wacol on Monday afternoon.

The fire on Boundary Rd started at 3.30pm yesterday and multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews stayed at the scene overnight to control the fire.

It is expected fire crews will remain at the site for most of the day.

A safety officer is on site to make sure there is no water run-off and fire services are carrying out atmospheric testing  but a QFES spokesperson tests had so far come back clear.

Scientific officers are also on scene testing air quality around the incident and ensuring the area remains safe.

Thick smoke blanketed Wacol, Gailes, Carole Park, Wolston Park and surrounds late yesterday.

A QFES spokesperson this morning said machinery was on site to contain the fire to a small pile.

The pile was initially 20m wide and five metres high but it has since been reduced to 10m wide and 4m high.

The spokesperson said the fire was 'deep seeded' in the pile and machines were used to separate the pile into hotspots.

Related Items

atmospheric testing fire qfes scrap metal fire wacol
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Developer’s drastic action to restrain CCC probe

    premium_icon Developer’s drastic action to restrain CCC probe

    Council News A DEVELOPER embroiled in a corruption probe into Ipswich City Council has taken the extraordinary step to restrain the CCC from charging him.

    • 11th Sep 2018 12:06 PM
    Stolen Jeep linked to hit and run traffic crash

    Stolen Jeep linked to hit and run traffic crash

    Crime Jeep stolen in Toowoomba linked to hit and run near Brisbane

    • 11th Sep 2018 12:02 PM
    Expert reveals why Coles minis are so addictive

    premium_icon Expert reveals why Coles minis are so addictive

    News Final days to get your little shop collectables

    • 11th Sep 2018 11:51 AM
    Police looking for two people after suspicious school fire

    Police looking for two people after suspicious school fire

    Crime Police release CCTV of people wanted over a fire at a Goodna school

    • 11th Sep 2018 11:48 AM

    Local Partners