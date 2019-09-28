Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AFLGF

AFL ‘Atmosphere killing’ Lewis bombs at MCG

News

News premium_icon IN PICTURES: Prime Minister Scott Morrison out...

Breaking

Breaking premium_icon PHOTOS: Police swarm university amid emergency...

Local Faces premium_icon 80+ PHOTOS: Huge turnout to country race day

News

News premium_icon 34 heartbreaking photos from Long Gully Rd...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Eerie silence falls over Drake as fire...

Happy Father's Day to our amazing daddy! Love Jayne, Charlotte and Lilly. Pictured here Jayne Green, Charlotte Green, Lilly Green and David Green.

People and Places premium_icon FATHER'S DAY: 71 of the best tributes, pics to...

The devastating scene as fire took hold of businesses in Nimbin's Cullen Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

News premium_icon FIVE YEARS ON: The day Nimbin lost its heart to...

Josie Cross, Amy Wharton, and Lindsey Nolan, of Gold Coast at Splendour in the Grass 2019.

Music premium_icon PHOTOS: The ultimate Splendour in the Grass...

News

News premium_icon GALLERY: Sunshine and friendly competition at Gatton...

GOOD TIMES: Jen Jendra, Lucy Reed, Lorie Kasper, Mark Kasper with Shannon and Darren Jendra enjoyed themselves at the Esk Races on Saturday. The weekend meet was the Esk Racing Club's biggest since 2009.

Community premium_icon GALLERY: Glitz, glamour and family fun at Esk...

News

News premium_icon Did you get snapped at the Laidley Show 2019?

News

News premium_icon Heartbreaking photos from fatal truck crash

This is me, my mum Dr Joan Henderson and my younger sister. Mum retired as a well respected GP a few years ago. She is the most loving, generous and supportive mother. Her strength, resilience and kindness is an inspiration. We love you mum. Happy Mother's Day!

People and Places premium_icon GALLERY: 76 reasons why we love Ipswich mums

This beautiful gum tree at Chuwar.

People and Places Kate's beautiful gumtree

Denna McDonald, Marian Holzberger, Lisa Morar and Simone Folenaar.

People and Places premium_icon United force in battle for a cure

Politics

Politics premium_icon Federal Election 2019: Meet the candidates for...

Redbank State School Reunion.

People and Places premium_icon Redbank faithful reminisce on good old times

Jason Smith, David Jenvey, Brendan Smith, Carlton Fearnside, Chelsea Rose, Livia Carl and Taryn Amos from Canberra at CMC Rocks on Sunday.

News premium_icon 300 PHOTOS: CMC Rocks 2019

Music

Music premium_icon PHOTOS: Day one at CMC Rocks

Muddy scenes at CMC Rocks on Sunday.Photo: Cas Garvey

Music premium_icon 100 PHOTOS: CMC Rocks Throwback

Betty and Barney love their morning lolly from the car window.

News premium_icon 40 PHOTOS: The best of Ipswich's weird and wacky...

Finn and Max Ostrofski with Ryan, Fletcher and Amelia Zielke.

News premium_icon Weekend hit aims for Relay for Life dollars

Rudy, Ralph and Toby.

News premium_icon IN PHOTOS: 40 of the cutest doggie double acts in...

Storm, she's the prettiest thing.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: 50 of the cutest cats in Ipswich

AFL

‘Atmosphere killing’ Lewis bombs at MCG

28th Sep 2019 5:22 PM

Andrew Bogut is always entertaining and outspoken and he has proclaimed that Aussie rock legend Paul Kelly saved the AFL Grand Final pre-game show.

Kelly came on to stage to belt out Leaps and Bounds and had the MCG rocking.

"And Paul Kelly saves the AFLGF pre-game," tweeted Bogut.

 

He was joined by a host of others in praising Kelly.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kelly came out to sing some of his classics after young pop star Dean Lewis took to the stage and opted to try and get fans pumped for the Richmond v GWS showdown by singing... break up songs.

While his performance was well received it was his set list that copped a heap of flak on social media for being the wrong sort of performance.

Michael Schiavello led the chorus of those jumping on the Lewis performance accusing Lewis of "killing the atmosphere," at the MCG.

 

 

 

The pre-game was then rounded out by the always popular rendition of Up There Cazaly by Mike Brady, described as "football's anthem" by Peter Donegan.

 

But if people thought Lewis was bad they saved even more of their vitriol for Conrad Sewell's rendition of Advance Australia Fair.

Sewell delivered what was a fairly slow rendition of the anthem which featured some long notes, clearly too long for some.

 

Others simply went Sewell over his fashion sense as he performed without socks, which for some reason rankled a few commentators.

 

The entertainment came on the back of what was a nervous build up to the game for GWS fans with unbelievable scenes taking place at the ground as captain Phil Davis was nearly a late scratching.
Davis, who had come into the game under an injury cloud but declared himself fit on Saturday morning was then put through final paces in the rooms and even had to have a chat with coach Leon Cameron and team medical staff.

He struggled to reach top pace in a searching test, he went down to the rooms then re-emerged for the team warm-up.

Fox Footy commentator Mark Ricciuto posted on Twitter after the teams were named, saying he feared Davis could yet be a late withdrawal. But assistant coach Lenny Hayes said the Giants had no concerns. "He just had a fitness test. Looked to be moving well to me," Hayes told ABC Grandstand.

"I think it's full steam ahead and he'll play." The Giants had Lachie Keeffe on standby if Davis had to pull out.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

afl grand final dean lewis mcg paul kelly